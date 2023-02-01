You may, at one time or another, buy a Kindle book by accident. Mistakes happen, and if you find yourself with an eBook you didn't want or mean to buy, don’t sweat it. It’s easy to return a Kindle book and get a full refund.

Amazon lets you return a Kindle eBook purchase anytime within seven days of purchase, as long as you’ve only read 10% or less of the book. So, there’s no reason to panic—you have plenty of time to rectify your mistake.

How to return a Kindle book

It’s easy to return a Kindle book. Head over to the Amazon website in any web browser and log in to your account if needed. Then click Account & Lists at the top of the page. On the Your Account page, click Your Orders.

Here you can see a list of everything you’ve ordered from Amazon. Click the Digital Orders tab at the top of the page and find the mistakenly ordered book near the top of the list. Select Return for refund.

You may be asked to provide a reason for the return. Use the Choose a response drop-down menu to explain why you want to return it, and then click Submit.

That’s all there is to it. You should be issued a prompt refund—it might take up to five days for credit card purchases—and the book will be removed from your Kindle library.

