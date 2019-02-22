Interactive: Unpack your label
You may have seen tens or even hundreds of Amazon shipping labels, but did you ever wonder what all the letters, numbers, and barcodes actually mean? Close this window to reveal a sample label, then click the orange magnifier over each section to learn more.
Label
Postage
Amazon Shipping Label
This section indicates the shipping service to be used on your package. It works much like a postage stamp, but it's printed on the label at the same time as everything else.
Address Block
Amazon Shipping Label
This one's pretty easy, it's the delivery address. It's how the delivery driver finds the right place to drop off your order. "Rufus Corgerson" is just an invented customer, but you can learn more about why the name Rufus is legendary at Amazon.
"Last Mile" Route
Amazon Shipping Label
This code assigns your package to the truck that will transport it to its final destination. While this route may actually be more than a mile long, "last mile" is the logistics industry term for the final handler who will deliver your order. When your order status says "Out for delivery," it's on the last mile.
Return Address
Amazon Shipping Label
Amazon packages arrive from any of our more than 175 global fulfillment centers, but the return address isn't necessarily the origin of your package. In the rare event your package cannot be delivered, we process returns through several centralized facilities. This one lists Amazon's legal corporate address.
Amazon QR Tracking Code
Amazon Shipping Label
Amazon uses this barcode, and one other, to track the package internally as it moves through the packing and sorting lines at our warehouses — or as we call them, fulfillment centers. If you're curious about the difference between picking, packing, and sorting, check out this video about our fulfillment process, or come take a tour at one of our North American Amazon fulfillment centers.
Routing
Amazon Shipping Label
People can't read barcodes, so this section lets Amazon employees see, at a glance, what route your order takes through our fulfillment network. In this case, the package would have been packed at our PHX2 facility and then moved to our OAK5 building for sorting and distribution. It's not a likely routing in the real world, but did you know you can take a public tour at 23 of our North American fulfillment centers to see how your packages arrive?
Shipper Barcode
Amazon Shipping Label
Your tracking number is in this barcode. The shipper (commonly FedEx, UPS, or USPS in the United States) scans it regularly after your order leaves our fulfillment center. It is used to update you on your order's progress as it makes its way to you.
Amazon 1D Barcode
Amazon Shipping Label
In conjunction with the QR code farther up the label, this barcode helps Amazon track your order as it moves through our facilities.
