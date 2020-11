Interactive: Unpack your label

This section indicates the shipping service to be used on your package. It works much like a postage stamp, but it's printed on the label at the same time as everything else.

This one's pretty easy, it's the delivery address. It's how the delivery driver finds the right place to drop off your order. "Rufus Corgerson" is just an invented customer, but you can learn more about why the name Rufus is legendary at Amazon

"Last Mile" Route

Amazon Shipping Label