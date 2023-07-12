Back to Amazon
NewsRetail
Live Updates

Live updates on the 10 best Prime Day deals and shopping tips from Amazon

Written by Amazon Staff
Live Updates
 
Written by Amazon Staff
Prime Day 2023 live blog amazon box and confetti on a yellow background PD23_LiveBlog_Day2_HERO_2000x1125.jpg

Reading:

Live updates on the 10 best Prime Day deals and shopping tips from Amazon

Prime Day ends today. Follow along for the best deals, live updates, and shopping tips.

Recent updates

 

Prime Day 2023 is well under way, but if you haven’t had a chance to shop all of this year’s deals yet, don’t worry.

Prime Day continues through the end of today, and there are still plenty more deals on top brands and products to get your hands on.

Beyond savings on categories like beauty, fitness, clothing, and home products, Amazon is giving you big discounts on a variety of Prime services and other programs, from Kindle Unlimited to Grubhub+.

This live blog will give you real-time updates on deals, shopping reminders, and tips and tricks so you can make the most of Amazon Prime Day.

And remember, you must be an Amazon Prime member to access Prime Day deals. Not a Prime member yet? Get started today with a free 30-day trial.

Share
 

Save up to 66% on select Ring devices and bundles, including the all-new Ring Indoor Cam (2nd gen), all-new Ring Battery Doorbell Plus, and Ring Video Doorbell (2nd Generation) + all-new Echo Show 5 bundle

Prime Day 2023 live blog best deals: ring camera system showing an image of a dog sitting in the foyer.

The Ring Indoor Cam (2nd Gen) includes an adjustable camera mount—and can plug in wherever there’s a power outlet—making it easy to find the perfect view up high or down low.

Stay in the know from head to toe with Ring Battery Doorbell Plus, our upgraded doorbell with super clear HD+ video and a taller Head-to-Toe field of view compared to the previous generation.

Shop the Ring Indoor Cam (2nd gen)

Shop the Ring Video Doorbell Plus

Share
 

Spend $30 on select school supplies and save 20%

Prime Day 2023 live blog best deals: overhead image of school supplies on a bright pink background.

Get a head start on back to school shopping and reap the savings this Prime Day.

Shop back to school at Amazon

Share
 

Save up to 40% on select kitchen appliances from Vitamix

Prime Day 2023 live blog best deals: overhead view of a blender filled with red peppers and cilantro.

Vitamix blenders have a well-earned reputation for excellence among home cooks and restaurant chefs. Use them to make delicious smoothies, sauces, and more.

Shop Vitamix appliances

Share
 

Use Alexa to receive deal notifications

Prime Day 2023 live blog day 2 animated gif of the text tip on a yellow background Popup_Day2_Tip_EN.gif
Prime Day 2023 live blog best deals: overhead view of a family hanging out in the living room.

Prime members can ask Alexa for deal notifications on products added to their Wish List, Cart, or Save for Later.

To get started, just say, “Alexa, add [product name] to my cart,” and then ask Alexa to notify you about the deal when it’s live.

Share
 

Under $25: Save 20% on select products from Chamberlain Coffee by Emma Chamberlain

Prime Day 2023 live blog best deals: blue banner with the text best deal.jpg
Prime Day 2023 live blog best deals: two hands holding a handful of coffee beans with more coffee beans in a machine in the background.

Chamberlain Coffee makes matcha powder, chai mix, and a variety of coffee blends to help you get your day started on the right foot. Coffee lovers in particular will appreciate that the brand’s beans are freshly roasted in California and certified USDA organic.

Shop Chamberlain Coffee products

Share
 

Under $25: Save 20% on select SPF, skincare, haircare, and lip products from Sun Bum

Prime Day 2023 live blog best deals: blue banner with the text best deal.jpg
Prime Day 2023 live blog best deals: smiling mother wearing a floppy hat playing with her young daughter at the beach.

Whether you prefer your sun protection in the form of a lotion, spray, or face stick, Sun Bum has you covered. Its SPF products provide UVA/UVB protection and are Hawaii 104 Reef Act Compliant.

Shop Sun Bum products

Share
 

Download the Amazon app for quick access to the latest deals and your order status

Prime Day 2023 live blog day 2 animated gif of the text tip on a yellow background Popup_Day2_Tip_EN.gif
Prime Day 2023 live blog best deals: graphic image of deals on the Amazon app.

If you haven’t already, download the Amazon app. You can browse and shop Prime Day deals, easily track your delivery, initiate returns, contact customer service, and more.

Share
 

Under $50: Save up to 60% on select Gap apparel for the whole family

Prime Day 2023 live blog best deals: blue banner with the text best deal.jpg
Prime Day 2023 live blog best deals: a male and female model wearing light blue and white-colored clothing.

There are deals across this classic American brand, from men’s and women’s clothing to kids’ and baby apparel.

Shop Gap clothing

Share
 

College students pay half-price for Amazon Prime memberships

Prime Day 2023 live blog day 2 animated gif of the text reminder on a red background Popup_Day2_Reminder_EN.gif
Prime Day 2023 live blog best deals: woman sitting on a ledge in front of a brick building.

College students can try Prime Student with a six-month trial at amazon.com/joinstudent, then pay just $7.49 per month.

As a special Prime Day promotion, if you sign up for a Prime Student membership today, you’ll receive a $6 credit to rent or buy titles on Prime Video.

Learn more about Prime Student

Share
 

Under $25: Start your summer reading with 3 free months of Kindle Unlimited

Prime Day 2023 live blog best deals: blue banner with the text best deal.jpg
Prime Day 2023 live blog best deals: Kindle displaying "The Love Songs of W.E.B. Du Bois" while laying next to a phone resting on a backpack on grass.

New Kindle Unlimited members or those who haven’t been in the program for over a year can sign up for this three-month free trial (usually $11.99 a month). A Kindle Unlimited subscription gives you access to more than 4 million digital books, as well as thousands of audiobooks, comics, and magazines

Learn more about the Kindle Unlimited deal

Sign up for Kindle Unlimited

Share
