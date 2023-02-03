Now is the perfect time to refresh your beauty regimen and save on products from top brands like L’Oreal Paris, CeraVe, and Laneige. Customers can get a $10 Amazon.com Gift Card for use on a future purchase when they spend $50 on select Amazon Beauty brands during Amazon Beauty’s Thanks for the Love Event, happening now through February 5.1
The exclusive deal comes hot off the heels of Amazon earning the Retailer of the Year Award, at the Cosmetic Executive Women (CEW) 2022 Beauty Creators Award, which celebrates the industry’s “most innovative” beauty products. This category was new for this year and voted on by customers, naming Amazon the best place to discover and shop for beauty.
“We’ve put great intention into building a destination for customers to find their favorite beauty brands and get inspired,” said Melis del Rey, director of Health and Beauty at Amazon. “We’re honored to receive this recognition, and this is our way of thanking customers.”
How to claim the deal:
- Add items from the selection on this page to your cart using the Add to Cart button. Your total purchase amount must be equal to or greater than $50.
- When you’re done shopping, select Go to Cart.
- Under Payment Information, add the claim code BEAUTYDEAL10.
- Your $10 Amazon.com Gift Card will be mailed to you in 10-14 days.
Browse Amazon Beauty must-haves and learn more about the deal event.
