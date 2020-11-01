Amazon unveiled its 2020 holiday campaign, which tells an inspiring story of a young ballet dancer as she navigates the setbacks of this year and delivers an inspiring performance for her friends, family, and neighbors.

"Our holiday campaign is inspired by, and pays tribute to, the unbeatable human spirit and the power of community that we have witnessed so often this year," said Simon Morris, Vice President of Global Creative at Amazon.

The campaign features 17-year-old French ballet dancer, Taïs Vinolo, who—much like the character in the ad—has continued to train and practice her craft despite the challenges of this year. We follow a powerful story of a young woman whose dreams of dancing a lead role are cancelled due to COVID-19. Not letting this hold her back, she continues to practice her routine—dancing wherever and whenever she can. Inspired by her resolution and resolve, her sister and the community around her pull together to give her a stage and an audience in an emotional finale.

"When I was growing up in the French countryside, there were no young black girls with hair like mine studying ballet, or even on TV, meaning I had no one to identify myself with,” said Taïs Vinolo, ballerina and star of the campaign. “Being on this shoot helped so much—enabling me to own who I really am, who I want to be, and what I represent. I am so proud to have been part of this project, since the message of it means a lot to me, and even more so in this very difficult time the world is going through."

The campaign, which features an original arrangement of the classic song "The Show Must Go On" by Queen, was shot by award-winning director Melina Matsoukas, whose previous directing credits include music videos for Beyonce’s 'Formation' and Rihanna’s 'We Found Love,' and the movie, 'Queen & Slim.'