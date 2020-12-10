Around the globe, the COVID-19 pandemic has drastically changed the way people work and live. Its impact on jobs has escalated the need for many workers to consider new careers--and acquiring new technical skills is a proven way for them to get there.

In the U.S. alone, research by Accenture finds that 33 million low-income Americans could transition into new, emerging jobs if provided with the right upskilling training, and earn a potential median hourly wage of $34/hour.

The new study, titled “Upskilling for a Post-Pandemic Economy,” analyzes more than 188 million job transitions completed by American workers and shows the increasing importance of acquiring technical and scientific skills to move into “opportunity jobs”—those with higher wages, accelerated growth, and less vulnerability to sudden disruptions like COVID-19. Jobs in education, healthcare, and IT currently offer the greatest opportunity for upward career mobility, with programming, operations analysis, and science skills showing the strongest correlation with median wage increases.

Technical skills appear to be currency for employability, and future opportunity, based on analysis of skills of currently employed individuals across varying wage thresholds.

