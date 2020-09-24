Back to Amazon
Packaging

Amazon's packaging mission is to optimize the overall customer experience by collaborating with manufacturers worldwide to invent sustainable packaging that delights customers, eliminates waste, and ensures products arrive intact and undamaged. This site provides resources to support design, testing, and certification of packaging under Amazon's Frustration Free Packaging Program Guidelines.

  Design

    Design to surprise and delight

    Rethinking the role of sustainable packaging for online fulfillment.
  Testing

    Putting your package to the test

    Test methods, instructional videos, and resources to perform packaging certification testing for Amazon.
  Certification

    Ensuring your product arrives undamaged and intact

    Resources to support vendors to enroll their products for certification with Amazon.
  Case Studies

    Continuously reimagining sustainable packaging

    Case studies of products and packaging designed to reduce waste while delighting customers.
Design
Designing packaging for Amazon starts with the customer and works backwards. Delivering products that customers love starts with reimagining packaging design for online fulfillment that reduces packaging waste while ensuring products arrive to customers undamaged. Since 2015, we have reduced the weight of outbound packaging by 33% and eliminated more than 900,000 tons of packaging material, the equivalent of 1.6 billion shipping boxes.
    Amazon Packaging Certification Guidelines

    Specific design criteria for our three-tiered Frustration-Free Packaging certification program, which includes: Tier 1 (FFP) and Tier 2 (SIOC): Ready to ship, and Tier 3: Prep-Free Packaging.
    Amazon Packaging Support and Supplier Network (APASS)

    To support the development of packaging for Amazon, the APASS program provides a list of companies and labs that can help test, design, and supply packaging in line with Amazon’s Packaging Certification Guidelines. All companies on this list have received guidance from Amazon and many have worked with manufacturers to achieve packaging solutions that meet our standards.
Testing
Certification of items with Amazon requires that the packaging pass a physical performance test. Amazon has partnered with the International Safe Transit Association to develop comprehensive test methods that accurately simulate the journey of a package through the Amazon fulfillment network.
Certification
Case studies
As the Frustration-Free Packaging Program continues to grow, Amazon will highlight outstanding case studies of innovative packaging solutions designed with sustainability and the customer in mind.
