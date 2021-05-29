Where it all began

Amazon’s Founder and CEO, Jeff Bezos, introduced Frustration-Free Packaging, a program for Vendors to deliver products inside smaller, easy-to-open, recyclable cardboard boxes with less packaging material (and no frustrating plastic clamshells or wire ties). From its start, Frustration-Free Packaging has been focused on delighting customers by reducing the packaging size and amount of materials. Traditional retail requires packaging to be oversized so that products appeal more to customers while on display shelves. Unlike traditional retail, e-commerce does not require any excess packaging. Frustration-Free Packaging helps right-size packaging and utilize recyclable materials to further reduce our paper consumption.



In 2018, Amazon introduced a program that offered financial incentives to Vendors who converted packaging designed for traditional retail into FFP, designed for e-commerce.