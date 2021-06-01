Back to Amazon
us
au
br
ca
cn
de
fr
in
it
jp
mx
nl
es
uk
us
Amazon.com | Conditions of Use | © 1996-2021 Amazon.com, Inc. or its affiliates
Submit Search
Search
Subscribe

Creating Lean Protection

How Amazon, Lenox, and Fuseneo partnered to innovate more protection with less packaging.
A person opens an improved Lenox wine glass package in their kitchen.
Case study: Stemware
Finding opportunities

We are always looking for ways to make shopping better. When we see a product category like stemware that presents serious packaging challenges, we take the opportunity to innovate solutions that our vendors and customers can both benefit from. For this project we worked with packaging design studio Fuseneo to identify where and how the most common damages occur, and how to better protect product while reducing waste with a more compact package.

Assessing the damage

Drop testing revealed that most of the time wine glasses would fracture at the stem from an indirect impact. This seemed to be due to the design of the insert structure, which held each glass by only 2 or 3 points of contact.

An image of broken wine glasses due to insufficient packaging.

Image of multiple components of stemware packaging before the redesign laid out. Including 6 wine glasses, 2 cardboard inserts, the wine glass packaging, a large cardboard box, 4 sheets of bubble wrap, and a large amazon overbox.

A wasteful experience

A typical set of wine glasses was found to arrive with several layers of packaging material inside a large overbox. While this amount of padding is expected with fragile products, it made for a poor experience for customers, and still did not provide adequate protection to minimize damages. The new packaging would have to do a lot more with a lot less space and material.

Designing a solution

It was clear that the corrugated insert held the greatest potential for adding protection and cutting down on volume and packaging material. Concept prototypes were tested for strength, then refined to reduce waste as much as possible without compromising protection. The result was a compact, lightweight, right-sized box and insert made to ship without adding bubble wrap or an overbox.

Image of 3 packaging components of the stemware packaging after the redesign laid out with a hand drawn illustration of the stemware inserts overlaid on the image. This includes 2 cardboard inserts and a cardboard box.

The stemware insert before the redesign on the left and the stemware insert after the redesign on the right. Each insert holds 3 glasses.

Optimizing efficiency

The original packaging had all 6 glasses in an upright position. By simply alternating their orientation, the glasses were able to nest together, saving space while maintaining sufficient distance between each glass.

Measuring the savings

The final packaging was measured against the original by material weight and dimensional volume. It was surprising just how much space and material could be reduced, and these savings will multiply with each unit that ships.

A side by side of the Amazon packaging overbox before the redesign versus the new SIOC packaging. The packaging weight started at 110.0 ounces and decreased down to 24.0 ounces. That is 83% less packaging weight. The packaging volume started at 8736.0 cubic inches and decreased down to 1496.0 cubic inches. That is 78% less packaging volume.

An image that shows the protective insert design scaled across other stemware, including martini and champagne glasses.

Sharing the innovation

Space-saving, protective packaging should be the standard. That’s why this design was created with the whole stemware category in mind. The new insert concept was made into a template with variable dimensions that can adjust to other glass shapes. As other vendors adopt designs like these, it will compound the reductions in waste and improve experiences for customers.

Back to Amazon
us
au
br
ca
cn
de
fr
in
it
jp
mx
nl
es
uk
us