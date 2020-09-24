Back to Amazon
Packaging Design

Design to surprise and delight
Rethinking the role of sustainable packaging for online fulfillment.
Guidelines and resources
Guidelines and resources to design packaging for Amazon.
    Amazon Packaging Certification Guidelines

    Specific design criteria for our three-tiered Frustration-Free Packaging certification program, which includes: Tier 1 (FFP) and Tier 2 (SIOC): Ready to ship, and Tier 3: Prep-Free Packaging.
    Amazon Packaging Support and Supplier Network (APASS)

    To support the development of packaging for Amazon, the APASS program provides a list of companies and labs that can help test, design, and supply packaging in line with Amazon’s Packaging Certification Guidelines. All companies on this list have received guidance from Amazon and many have worked with manufacturers to achieve packaging solutions that meet our standards.
