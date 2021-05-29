Get Started
The road to optimized packaging starts here
At Amazon, we drive packaging innovation to delight our customers and help protect the environment. Here we highlight case studies of packaging designed to reduce waste while improving product protection.
Get started today with three simple steps
The three steps below will help you navigate the conversion process from design to enrollment, in order to meet the high standards of our customers.
-
Designing to surprise and delight. Rethinking how packaging can be more sustainable for online fulfillment.
-
Ensuring Vendors' products arrive undamaged and intact. Simulating the journey of a package from manufacturer to the customer’s doorstep.
-
Helping Vendors enroll their certified products with Amazon.