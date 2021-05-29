Back to Amazon
Packaging home / Get started / Design
packaging design
Step 1

Packaging design

Frustration-Free Packaging guidance helps Vendors create fun and compact packaging that uses less material.
Design
Designing packaging for Amazon starts with the customer and works backwards. Delivering products that customers love starts with packaging designed for online fulfillment that reduces packaging waste while ensuring products arrive to customers undamaged.
  • An Amazon package is positioned on a rock in the Spheres building with a Prime Day package behind it.

    Amazon packaging certification guidelines

    Specific design criteria for our three-tiered Frustration-Free Packaging certification program, which includes: Tier 1 (FFP) and Tier 2 (SIOC): Ready to ship, and Tier 3: Prep-Free Packaging.
    Download
  • alt text

    Amazon Packaging Support and Supplier Network (APASS)

    To support the development of packaging for Amazon, the APASS network provides a list of companies and labs that can help test, design, and supply packaging in line with Amazon’s packaging certification guidelines. All companies on this list have received guidance from Amazon and many have worked with manufacturers to achieve packaging solutions that meet our standards.
    Download
Move to step 2
Once Vendors have the new design, click here to move on to the next step: Test and Certify
