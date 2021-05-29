Get Started
Step 1
Packaging design
Frustration-Free Packaging guidance helps Vendors create fun and compact packaging that uses less material.
Design
Designing packaging for Amazon starts with the customer and works backwards. Delivering products that customers love starts with packaging designed for online fulfillment that reduces packaging waste while ensuring products arrive to customers undamaged.
Specific design criteria for our three-tiered Frustration-Free Packaging certification program, which includes: Tier 1 (FFP) and Tier 2 (SIOC): Ready to ship, and Tier 3: Prep-Free Packaging.
To support the development of packaging for Amazon, the APASS network provides a list of companies and labs that can help test, design, and supply packaging in line with Amazon’s packaging certification guidelines. All companies on this list have received guidance from Amazon and many have worked with manufacturers to achieve packaging solutions that meet our standards.
