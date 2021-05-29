Enroll
Congratulations, now that your packaging has been certified, it’s time to enroll your packaging with Amazon.
Enroll
The links below will walk Vendors through the steps to enroll your certification through Vendor Central.
By completing and uploading this template, Vendors can let Amazon know what ASINs have been tested and certified.
If you are submitting a fragile ASIN to the Amazon Packaging Lab, please complete the Vendor Enrollment Template (Amazon Packaging Lab) and refer to our instructional videos for a complete walk through here.
This enrollment template walkthrough is used for items being sent to the CPEX Packaging lab for testing.
If your item has already been tested, use this enrollment template walkthrough prior to submitting for certification.
This video will help Vendors understand what we call form-factor certiﬁcation and how to enroll similar ASINs.
This document outlines the form-factor certification rules.
The Standard Operating Procedure for Vendors to enroll and certify their ASINs.