Overview
Sustainable packaging is more rewarding in 2021
In 2021, Amazon is launching an incentive expansion to the Frustration-Free Packaging programs. More brands can now benefit when they certify their packaging according to the guidelines.
Where it all began
Amazon’s Founder and CEO, Jeff Bezos, introduced Frustration-Free Packaging, a program for Vendors to deliver products inside smaller, easy-to-open, recyclable cardboard boxes with less packaging material (and no frustrating plastic clamshells or wire ties). From its start, Frustration-Free Packaging has been focused on delighting customers by reducing the packaging size and amount of materials. Traditional retail requires packaging to be oversized so that products appeal more to customers while on display shelves. Unlike traditional retail, e-commerce does not require any excess packaging. Frustration-Free Packaging helps right-size packaging and utilize recyclable materials to further reduce our paper consumption.
In 2018, Amazon introduced a program that offered financial incentives to Vendors who converted packaging designed for traditional retail into FFP, designed for e-commerce.
Where we are heading
As a founding member of The Climate Pledge, we are advancing toward our commitment to be net zero carbon emissions by 2040, 10 years ahead of the Paris Agreement. As part of this goal, we are expanding our FFP partnerships with Vendors to more products. We want to grow the proportion of shipments that are easy-to-open, 100% recyclable, and that Amazon can ship without adding protective packaging to that of our Vendors.
Learn about the many benefits that brands have realized.
