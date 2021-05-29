The Frustration-Free Packaging Programs Incentive Expansion

The 2021 Frustration-Free Packaging Programs Incentive Expansion
With existing packagingIf it ships with its own packaging, leave the product inside and measure the packaging outer dimensions.
No existing packagingIf you are currently shipping products to Amazon without primary packaging, measure the product’s overall dimensions in a natural resting orientation without compressing.
As you design your packaging, keep in mind it will have to meet the requirements of the certification you choose, either Tier 1 FFP or Tier 2 SIOC. Certification requirements can be found here. For help with designing for certification, find a packaging design agency in the Amazon Packaging Support and Supplier (APASS) network.
Recyclable materialsSome Vendors seeking FFP certification will need to find alternative means of padding to replace Styrofoam, bubble wrap, or other materials that aren’t curbside recyclable.
Product orientation and nesting of partsPackaging designers will need to determine how to best save space while protecting products when developing FFP or SIOC packaging. There are creative solutions to reducing space—handles that are reengineered to come apart, liquids that are condensed, toys that are nested better to save space. Thinking about customer usability and storage, as well as reducing wasteful packaging has inspired many to reinvent both product and packaging.
Learn the steps needed to be eligible to complete self-testing on your non-fragile and non-liquid products that are less than 50lbs.
For fragile products that weigh up to 50lbs, the Amazon Packaging Lab is now available to all Vendors to complete the ISTA 6A testing method. Learn how to submit your products for testing at Amazon.
Download our APASS supplier list to find a member that can provide support on testing and certification.
Learn about the SOP for Vendors to self-test, enroll, certify ASINs, request ASIN portfolio packaging certification status, and contact Amazon with questions related to FFP Certification Programs.
After reviewing the Vendor Enrollment SOP, download this template to enroll your ASINs as FFP or SIOC certified.
If you are submitting a fragile ASIN to the Amazon Packaging Lab, please complete the Vendor Enrollment Template (Amazon Packaging Lab) and refer to our instructional videos for a complete walk through here.
Incentive examples
Without primary packaging, this plush toy previously had a volume of 374in³. With some minor compression in an appropriately-sized box, the Vendor was able to certify it as FFP and reduce over half of the original volume. These packaging changes resulted in the following Vendor savings: FFP incentive ($0.162) + cube reduction incentive ($0.227) = $0.389 per unit received for one year. The ASIN ships 100,000 units during the incentive period and the Vendor earns $38,860 incentive.
Applying this certification across 10 similar ASINs in the Vendor’s portfolio netted over $350,000 USD during the incentive period.
This broom required packaging that was at least 60 inches long (classified as Non-Sort because at least one dimension exceeds 18’’x14’’x8’’). By making the handle collapsible, it was able to fit into a box one-third of the previous size, and also made it easier for the customer to store. With an FFP certification, this packaging redesign resulted in the following Vendor savings: FFP incentive ($1.090) + cube reduction incentive ($1.152) + chargebacks avoided ($1.99) = $4.232 per unit received for one year. The ASIN ships 100,000 units during the incentive period and the Vendor earns $423,200 incentive.
Applying this certification across 10 similar ASINs in the Vendor’s portfolio netted over $4,000,000 USD during the incentive period.
The retail packaging for these screwdrivers spread them out to advertise their features for retail display. By simply condensing them together in an appropriately-sized box, this Vendor eliminated over half the volume. With an FFP certification, these packaging changes resulted in the following Vendor savings: FFP incentive ($0.162) + cube reduction incentive ($0.179) = $0.341 per unit received for one year. The ASIN ships 100,000 units during the incentive period and the Vendor earns $34,075 incentive.
Applying this certification across 10 similar ASINs in the Vendor’s portfolio netted over $300,000 USD during the incentive period.