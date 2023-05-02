Back to Amazon
A small business owner who sells on Amazon, leans on packages of Pawstruck dog treats in his warehouse.
How Amazon is powering the growth of small businesses and brands
U.S. selling partners sold more than 4 billion products and averaged more than $230,000 in sales in Amazon’s store in 2022.
Supporting small business
Small business owner of Blue Henry dried fruit standing behind her product and a glass of champagne.
23 of the coolest products from small businesses you can find in Amazon's store
An illustrated image of a person using a laptop at a desk. There are three Amazon boxes in front of them with a pet on top of them.
Meet the new Amazon Small Business Academy, an expanded suite of free resources for entrepreneurs
A collage of headshots of individuals smiling.
Amazon is investing $150 million in funds that support underrepresented entrepreneurs
A person's hands hold an iPhone with a product page pulled up with the "Buy with Prime" blue button as an option.
Amazon's Buy with Prime increases shopper conversion by 25% on average
