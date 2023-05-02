Facebook
Amazon empowers small businesses with programs and resources to help them grow. Shop the nearly 60% of products sold on Amazon that come from independent sellers.
Shop small on Amazon
How Amazon is powering the growth of small businesses and brands
U.S. selling partners sold more than 4 billion products and averaged more than $230,000 in sales in Amazon’s store in 2022.
Read more
Supporting small business
23 of the coolest products from small businesses you can find in Amazon's store
Meet the new Amazon Small Business Academy, an expanded suite of free resources for entrepreneurs
Amazon is investing $150 million in funds that support underrepresented entrepreneurs
Amazon's Buy with Prime increases shopper conversion by 25% on average
Learn more about Amazon
Top stories
Retail
Here’s how much a Prime membership costs, and how to make the most of its benefits
Read more
[monthFull] [day], [year]
Transportation
I’m an Amazon DSP driver in Baltimore. My favorite features on our new vans from Rivian are the air-conditioned seats and the screen built into the dash.
Read more
[monthFull] [day], [year]
Retail
Introducing RxPass from Amazon Pharmacy, a $5 prescription subscription that helps Prime members who take multiple medications save time and money
Read more
[monthFull] [day], [year]
Workplace
LinkedIn names Amazon the top U.S. company where people want to work in 2023
Read more
[monthFull] [day], [year]
Innovation at Amazon
Everything you need to know about Project Kuiper, Amazon’s satellite broadband network
Read more
[monthFull] [day], [year]
Devices
4 new features to try out on your Kindle Scribe
Read more
[monthFull] [day], [year]
Operations
I work at an Amazon fulfillment center in Texas. Here’s an inside look at how we fulfill your orders.
Read more
[monthFull] [day], [year]
Transportation
How Amazon delivers to Japan's most remote islands
Read more
[monthFull] [day], [year]
Operations
I got a rare peek inside an Amazon robotics facility and saw how fulfillment center robots are made and tested
Read more
[monthFull] [day], [year]
Devices
Can you share Kindle books? Yes—here's how
Read more
[monthFull] [day], [year]
Entertainment
Amazon Freevee: Everything you need to know about the free streaming service
Read more
[monthFull] [day], [year]
Amazon Prime
How to use Amazon Household to share Prime benefits with your whole family
Read more
[monthFull] [day], [year]
Transportation
Amazon Prime Air prepares for drone deliveries
Read more
[monthFull] [day], [year]
Devices
How to connect your phone to an Alexa-enabled device
Read more
[monthFull] [day], [year]
Entertainment
Everything you need to know about MGM+, from how to watch to how much it costs
Read more
[monthFull] [day], [year]
Sustainability
How Amazon is reducing packaging
Read more
[monthFull] [day], [year]
Latest from Amazon
Workplace
Many Amazon employees are returning to the office today. Here’s what the Seattle headquarters looks like.
Read more
[monthFull] [day], [year]
Small business
Amazon supports and celebrates entrepreneurs for National Small Business Week—and every day
Read more
[monthFull] [day], [year]
Entertainment
How to watch 'AIR' when it premieres on Prime Video on May 12
Read more
[monthFull] [day], [year]
Retail
How to get fast Prime delivery even when you shop beyond Amazon
Read more
[monthFull] [day], [year]
Devices
A brief history of the Ring Video Doorbell and its evolution over the last 10 years
Read more
[monthFull] [day], [year]
Company news
8 key announcements from Amazon’s NewFront 2023, including new Amazon Freevee Originals and another season of ‘Amazon Music Live’
Read more
[monthFull] [day], [year]
Community
How Amazon is cheering on its hometown NHL team as the Seattle Kraken advance to round 2 of the playoffs
Read more
[monthFull] [day], [year]
Devices
4 ways Amazon devices help you keep an eye on your pets when you're not home
Read more
[monthFull] [day], [year]
Retail
Amazon is teaming up with What Goes Around Comes Around to release a capsule collection of styles designed by Karl Lagerfeld
Read more
[monthFull] [day], [year]
Entertainment
How to watch ‘Citadel’ on Prime Video when it premieres on April 28
Read more
[monthFull] [day], [year]
Entertainment
How to watch this year’s Stagecoach Festival live on Prime Video and Twitch
Read more
[monthFull] [day], [year]
Retail
50 amazing deals you can snag during Amazon Pet Day 2023
Read more
[monthFull] [day], [year]
Devices
What is the Ring Video Doorbell and how does it work?
Read more
[monthFull] [day], [year]
Operations
Amazon offers free returns with no box, tape, or label needed
Read more
[monthFull] [day], [year]
Retail
Everything you need to know about Prime Access, one of Amazon’s discounted Prime memberships
Read more
[monthFull] [day], [year]
