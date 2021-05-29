Get Started
Test and certify
Certifying items with Amazon requires the packaging to pass a physical performance test. Amazon has partnered with the International Safe Transit Association (ISTA) to develop comprehensive test methods that accurately simulate the journey of a package through the Amazon fulfillment network, and now offers the option to self-test.
Test methods, instructional videos, and resources to perform packaging certification testing for Amazon.
Self-certifications
To conduct self-testing on a non-fragile product less than 50lbs, read the Amazon packaging guidelines and watch the two videos linked below: self-testing part 1 and part 2.
-
Specific design criteria for our three-tiered Frustration-Free Packaging certification programs, which includes:
Tier 1: Frustration-Free Packaging, Tier 2: SIOC ready-to-shop, Tier 3: Prep-free packaging.
-
Learn how to properly label and complete the self-testing drop sequence for non-fragile and non-liquid ASINs.
-
Learn how to effectively evaluate your non-fragile product post-drop sequence and how to complete the test report template.
-
Download this template and complete all fields during the self-testing process.
-
For additional guidance on completing the Amazon drop test report template, review this example.
-
Learn about the SOP for Vendors to self-test, enroll, certify ASINs, request ASIN portfolio packaging certification status, and contact Amazon with questions related to FFP Certification Programs.
Amazon Packaging Lab
For fragile products that weigh less than 50lbs, the Amazon Packaging Lab is now available to all Vendors to complete the ISTA-6A testing method. Learn how to submit your products for testing at Amazon.
Third-party certification
There are multiple third-party labs around the world that can help test and certify Vendors' packaging as Ships In Own Container (SIOC) or Frustration Free Packaging (FFP). Leverage a resource in the APASS network.
-
In addition to the Amazon Packaging Support and Supplier Network (APASS), Vendors looking for external testing services to perform the ISTA 6 Amazon-SIOC or Over Boxing test methods can leverage the ‘Find a Lab’ search tool located here.
-
The APASS network provides a list of companies and labs that can help test, design, and supply packaging in line with Amazon’s packaging certification guidelines. All companies on this list have received guidance from Amazon and many have worked with manufacturers to achieve packaging solutions that meet our standards.
Testing forms
Test methods and resources to perform packaging certiﬁcation testing for Amazon.
