Packaging home / Get started / Test and certify
Product test and certify
Step 2

Test and certify

Certifying items with Amazon requires the packaging to pass a physical performance test. Amazon has partnered with the International Safe Transit Association (ISTA) to develop comprehensive test methods that accurately simulate the journey of a package through the Amazon fulfillment network, and now offers the option to self-test.
Test and certify
Test methods, instructional videos, and resources to perform packaging certification testing for Amazon.
Self-certifications
To conduct self-testing on a non-fragile product less than 50lbs, read the Amazon packaging guidelines and watch the two videos linked below: self-testing part 1 and part 2.
Amazon Packaging Lab
For fragile products that weigh less than 50lbs, the Amazon Packaging Lab is now available to all Vendors to complete the ISTA-6A testing method. Learn how to submit your products for testing at Amazon.
Third-party certification
There are multiple third-party labs around the world that can help test and certify Vendors' packaging as Ships In Own Container (SIOC) or Frustration Free Packaging (FFP). Leverage a resource in the APASS network.
  • FFP Stamp on Amazon Box

    ISTA certified testing labs search tool

    In addition to the Amazon Packaging Support and Supplier Network (APASS), Vendors looking for external testing services to perform the ISTA 6 Amazon-SIOC or Over Boxing test methods can leverage the ‘Find a Lab’ search tool located here.
    Read more
  • alt text

    Amazon Packaging Support and Supplier Network (APASS)

    The APASS network provides a list of companies and labs that can help test, design, and supply packaging in line with Amazon’s packaging certification guidelines. All companies on this list have received guidance from Amazon and many have worked with manufacturers to achieve packaging solutions that meet our standards.
    Download
Testing forms
Test methods and resources to perform packaging certiﬁcation testing for Amazon.
Move on to step 3
Now that Vendors have tested and certified ASIN, move to the next step: Enroll

Return to step 1
