Packaging

Our customers want right-sized, recyclable packaging that minimizes waste and ensures damage-free delivery. We work to reinvent and simplify our sustainable packaging options using a science-based approach that combines lab testing, machine learning, materials science, and manufacturing partnerships to scale sustainable change across the packaging supply chain.

Designing packaging for Amazon starts with the customer and works backwards so we can deliver products they’ll love.

We are collaborating with others to reduce packaging waste for our customers and the planet. Since 2015, we have reduced the weight of outbound packaging by more than 33% and eliminated over 900,000 tons of packaging material—that is the equivalent of 1.6 billion shipping boxes.
Two different types of packaging for Tide laundry detergent photographed against a black background. The package on the left is plastic. The package on the right is cardboard.
Sustainability

Reinventing an American icon

How Amazon and Procter & Gamble collaborated to create better packaging.
