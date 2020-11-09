Packaging
Our customers want right-sized, recyclable packaging that minimizes waste and ensures damage-free delivery. We work to reinvent and simplify our sustainable packaging options using a science-based approach that combines lab testing, machine learning, materials science, and manufacturing partnerships to scale sustainable change across the packaging supply chain.
Designing packaging for Amazon starts with the customer and works backwards so we can deliver products they’ll love.
We are collaborating with others to reduce packaging waste for our customers and the planet. Since 2015, we have reduced the weight of outbound packaging by more than 33% and eliminated over 900,000 tons of packaging material—that is the equivalent of 1.6 billion shipping boxes.
-
Amazon works with many companies to reduce packaging waste and make the package easier for customers to open.
-
Amazon employees contributed to the innovations behind a mailer that can be recycled in the same bin as Amazon’s iconic box.
-
How do you ship 40 pounds of dog food and make it less likely to rip and spill during delivery? Taking away packaging was the answer.
Reinventing an American icon
How Amazon and Procter & Gamble collaborated to create better packaging.