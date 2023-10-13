Artificial Intelligence (AI)
How AWS Partners are advancing generative AI for government, health care, and other public sector organizationsAWS Partners are at the forefront of generative AI–powered solutions designed specifically for the public sector.
AWS announces the general availability of Amazon Bedrock and powerful new offerings to accelerate generative AI innovationAmazon Bedrock goes GA with new AI models in the mix, plus AI-assisted coding customized for your organization, a generative AI boost for business analysts, and more (free) ways to get your AI skills dialed.
Generative AI and other technologies behind Amazon’s Just Walk Out technology are making checkout lines a thing of the past.
Anthropic selects AWS as its primary cloud provider and will train and deploy its future foundation models on AWS Trainium and Inferentia chips, taking advantage of AWS’s high-performance, low-cost machine learning accelerators.
Amazon is using AI to create once-unimaginable enhancements to the football-viewing experience.
With generative AI bringing our north star for Alexa within reach, we’re previewing a new large language model and a suite of conversational AI capabilities that will help deliver an even more intuitive, intelligent, and useful Alexa.
Amazon advances home automation with new Alexa experiences powered by generative AI, and new ways to control devices with Echo Hub and Map View
Check out all the new Alexa features that make Alexa more conversational, helpful, and entertaining for all.
Here are 5 key takeaways on how generative AI can accelerate progress on the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals.
A new report, developed by AWS and Accenture, outlines how cloud computing and generative AI are helping micro, small, and medium-sized businesses across the globe.
New AI capabilities make it easier for sellers to write engaging, effective product listings, and help shoppers find what they are looking for.
Amazon Catalytic Capital has backed a total of eight venture capital funds that invest significantly in underrepresented founders.
No wallet, no phone, no problem. A neural network learned from images of millions of artificial hands to achieve accuracy higher than scanning two irises.
From delivering medicine with drones to analyzing fish with 3D cameras, Amazon Web Services customers use artificial intelligence data to tackle some of the world’s biggest challenges.
New AI-generated customer review highlights are the latest in a string of review innovations.
From sports to travel to life sciences, generative AI is changing how organizations work and the experiences they’re building for their customers.
As a pioneer in artificial intelligence and machine learning, AWS is committed to developing and deploying generative AI responsibly.
Attendees learn how generative AI is transforming organizations, across all kinds of industries and applications.
AWS skills trainings on generative AI offerings are available to everyone, with all levels of experience.
And for those of us who aren’t data scientists, how generative AI works.
Amazon commits to continued collaboration with the White House, policymakers, technology organizations, and the AI community to advance the responsible and secure use of AI.
Artificial intelligence is helping Amazon employees flag defective products before they ship.
750,000 Amazon robots are doing the heavy lifting for our employees so they can deliver for customers. With the latest in AI, our technology makes our sites safer and enables employee upskilling.
The new AWS Generative AI Innovation Center helps customers successfully build and deploy custom generative AI products and services.
A first-of-its-kind knowledge hub promises to advance treatment for brain disorders by synthesizing research at a cellular level.
This new offering enables immersive shopping experiences for video games, virtual worlds, and mobile apps, starting with the new augmented reality adventure pet game Peridot.
Meet iNaturalist, an AWS-powered nature app that helps you identify plants and animals using image-recognition technologyA global community of citizen scientists are investigating the wilderness all around us with the iNaturalist app. And you can too.
Services from AWS combine decades of machine learning experience across Amazon with breakthrough technologies poised to transform just about everything.
After honing her AI and ML skills, this university student wants to help other young Indian women explore technology careers.
How AI tools are creating new possibilities for movies and visual design, according to this AWS-powered startupRunway’s CEO talks about the AI "magic" that helped create scenes in this year's Oscar darling 'Everything Everywhere All at Once.'