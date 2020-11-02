Supporting Our Communities
We are committed to helping more young people and families from underserved and underrepresented communities gain the resources and skills they need to build their best future. Our support ranges from innovative programs that reduce homelessness and combat hunger, to a commitment to STEM education and disaster relief. We also provide ways for customers to support nonprofits that matter to them through the AmazonSmile program.
We focus on building long-term, innovative programs that have a lasting, positive impact.
Some of the ways we’re supporting communities around the world are: Making sure more young people learn about STEM and computer science through Amazon Future Engineer; addressing “Right Now Needs” to help ensure basic needs are met in order to be successful at school; supporting global communities following natural disasters; and making it easy for customers to support their favorite charitable organization every time they shop through AmazonSmile.
Amazon Future Engineer provides computer science opportunities from childhood to career. It’s designed to inspire, educate, and prepare children and young adults from underserved communities to pursue computer science.
Our focus on “Right Now Needs” includes supporting families on their journey out of homelessness. Amazon has committed over $130 million to our nonprofit partners who are working to end homelessness.
The COVID-19 pandemic intensified the need for hunger-relief efforts, and Amazon is committed to playing our part by donating delivery services to help food banks and nonprofits get meals to the doorsteps of people in need.
Amazon has provided logistics to nonprofits responding to natural disasters. Plus, Amazon and its customers have donated more than $17 million in cash and products to support people impacted by 37 natural disasters.
AmazonSmile is a way for customers to support their favorite charitable organization every time they shop with Amazon. The program raised more than $215 million globally for charities as of September 2020.