Investing in education
Through our Future Ready 2030 initiative—a $2.5 billion global commitment to prepare 50 million people for the future of work—Amazon is expanding access to education and skills training for students, employees and job seekers. The initiative builds on our long-standing investment in programs that help people gain the skills needed to succeed in a fast-changing economy. Find out more about the 20+ Amazon programs that help people gain in-demand tech skills for higher-paying jobs.
Investing in critical infrastructure
We’re building data centers across America and around the world, bringing high-paying construction, manufacturing, and technical jobs to many rural areas. We’re committed to helping local residents access these opportunities through specialized training centers, mobile learning labs, and pre-apprenticeship programs. We’re creating durable career pathways that support both our growing infrastructure needs and the long-term economic vitality of the communities we serve.
Investing in our employees
Since 2012, Amazon’s Career Choice program has provided eligible hourly employees with prepaid tuition for certificates and degrees in high-demand fields. In 2025, we expanded the program to include U.S.-based salaried employees at Level 4 and above—opening access to even more career-aligned training and education. With over 600 education partners worldwide, Career Choice helps employees gain the skills they need to grow into future-ready roles, whether at Amazon or beyond.
Helping our communities with technology
We're harnessing technology to create positive impact where it matters most, like supporting research that drives innovation in children's health care. These projects show how we're applying innovation to solve real problems and creating solutions that strengthen the communities where we operate.