Infographic with text: 31+ million people worldwide have been trained through Amazon's fee cloud-skill initiatives. 700,000 Amazon employees have upskilled globally, including 350,000 in the U.S.
Infographic text: $184 billion in investments in cloud computing infrastructure; 20+ Amazon education programs that help people learn new tech skills and land higher-paying jobs
Investing in education

Through our Future Ready 2030 initiative—a $2.5 billion global commitment to prepare 50 million people for the future of work—Amazon is expanding access to education and skills training for students, employees and job seekers. The initiative builds on our long-standing investment in programs that help people gain the skills needed to succeed in a fast-changing economy. Find out more about the 20+ Amazon programs that help people gain in-demand tech skills for higher-paying jobs.

How we support upskilling training
20+ Amazon's skills training programs and certifications
Amazon is committed to preparing people for the future of work through comprehensive education and training programs. Our initiatives help both employees and the broader workforce develop skills for in-demand jobs. Through these programs and more, Amazon is helping build a skilled workforce ready for tomorrow's opportunities, whether they build their careers at Amazon or elsewhere.
How Amazon is supporting the White House's education initiatives
As part of the White House's Pledge to America's Youth, Amazon will support AI skills training for 4 million learners and provide curricula for 10,000 educators by 2028.
STEM Education programs Amazon supports in the U.S.
We are committed to increase youth and adult access to STEM opportunities, inspire students to explore careers of the future and the broad range of technical and non-technical roles available to them, and promote diversity and inclusion in the tech industry.
Amazon exceeds free cloud training goal early: 31 million learners and counting
AWS continues to expand its portfolio of free and low-cost training with the launch of new generative AI-focused courses.
Investing in critical infrastructure

We’re building data centers across America and around the world, bringing high-paying construction, manufacturing, and technical jobs to many rural areas. We’re committed to helping local residents access these opportunities through specialized training centers, mobile learning labs, and pre-apprenticeship programs. We’re creating durable career pathways that support both our growing infrastructure needs and the long-term economic vitality of the communities we serve.

Amazon's $20B Pennsylvania infrastructure investment will create 1,250 new jobs and bring innovation campuses with new training programs
Planned investment will establish multiple innovation campuses, create 1,250 jobs, and support new workforce development training programs and local community projects
Amazon $10B investment in North Carolina will expand data center infrastructure for AI and create 500 new jobs
Planned investment in Richmond County will create hundreds of jobs and support new workforce development training programs and local community projects.
Amazon's $11B Georgia investment will expand infrastructure, create 500+ jobs, and provide skills training and education
The investments in Butts and Douglas counties are expected to create hundreds of jobs and enhance Georgia’s position as a hub for cutting-edge digital innovation.
Areas where Amazon is investing
Amazon's £40B investment in the UK will create thousands of jobs, new fulfillment centers, and new office buildings
The planned investment over three years will create thousands of full-time jobs, four new fulfilment centres, and two new London office buildings.
Investing in our employees

Since 2012, Amazon’s Career Choice program has provided eligible hourly employees with prepaid tuition for certificates and degrees in high-demand fields. In 2025, we expanded the program to include U.S.-based salaried employees at Level 4 and above—opening access to even more career-aligned training and education. With over 600 education partners worldwide, Career Choice helps employees gain the skills they need to grow into future-ready roles, whether at Amazon or beyond.

Amazon upskilled over 700,000 employees globally through prepaid education and training programs
Amazon is enhancing its Career Choice education program globally and launching new robotics apprenticeships in the U.S.
8 free skills training programs that help Amazon employees land higher-paying roles
Over 425,000 Amazon employees in the U.S. participated in a skills training program since 2019.
Amazon's career launchpad takes warehouse employees from packing boxes to building satellites for Project Kuiper
Our employees are taking on high-tech jobs and fulfilling childhood dreams thanks to Amazon’s education benefit programs.
3 ways hourly employees can further their education through Amazon’s Career Choice program
From accredited high school programs to college degrees, Career Choice offers hourly employees opportunities to go back to school and progress in their careers.
Helping our communities with technology

We're harnessing technology to create positive impact where it matters most, like supporting research that drives innovation in children's health care. These projects show how we're applying innovation to solve real problems and creating solutions that strengthen the communities where we operate.

Amazon’s disaster technology kits help communities recover faster
The kits are produced for local first responders to use in the aftermath of disasters, designed to be as simple as flipping a light switch.
How scientists are using advanced technologies to map the whole human brain
A first-of-its-kind knowledge hub promises to advance treatment for brain disorders by synthesizing research at a cellular level.
How Amazon is leveraging technology to help communities around the world conserve water
How small businesses can use Amazon’s innovative tools to succeed
AWS AI scientist Nashlie Sephus reveals how free AI tools can boost businesses, from making product recs to advising on when to fly a hot air balloon.