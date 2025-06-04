Key takeaways
- Amazon plans to invest $10 billion in North Carolina to expand its AI infrastructure, creating 500 new high-skilled jobs and supporting thousands more in the AWS data center supply chain.
- Since 2010, Amazon has invested $12 billion in North Carolina, contributing $13.1 billion to the state's GDP and supporting 24,000 full and part-time jobs plus 26,000 indirect jobs across various facilities.
- Amazon will bring training and education programs to local communities, including data center technician programs, fiber optic fusion splicing workshops, and STEM awareness and learning opportunities for K-12 schools.
- Amazon is launching the Amazon Richmond County Community Fund with a $150,000 commitment for grants up to $10,000 supporting STEM education, sustainability, economic development, workforce development, and community well-being.
Amazon today announced plans to invest an estimated $10 billion in North Carolina to expand its data center infrastructure to support AI and cloud computing technologies.
This landmark investment is expected to create at least 500 new high-skilled jobs while supporting thousands of other jobs in the Amazon Web Services (AWS) data center supply chain. Generative AI is driving increased demand for advanced cloud infrastructure and compute power, and our investment will support the future of AI from AWS data centers in the Tar Heel State. This deployment of cutting-edge cloud computing infrastructure will strengthen North Carolina’s position as an innovation hub.
The new high-skilled jobs will range from data center engineers and network specialists, to engineering operations managers, security specialists, and many more technical roles. In addition to these direct positions, this planned investment is expected to support thousands of local construction jobs and positions in the data center supply chain, as well as other jobs in the local community.
“Artificial intelligence is changing the way we work and innovate, and I am pleased that North Carolina will stay at the forefront of all that’s ahead as we continue to attract top technology companies like Amazon,” said North Carolina Governor Josh Stein. “Amazon’s investment is among the largest in state history and will bring hundreds of good-paying jobs and an economic boost to Richmond County.”
“Amazon's $10 billion investment in North Carolina underscores our commitment to driving innovation and advancing the future of cloud computing and AI technologies,” said David Zapolsky, Amazon’s chief global affairs and legal officer. “This investment will position North Carolina as a hub for cutting-edge technology, create hundreds of high-skilled jobs, and drive significant economic growth. We look forward to partnering with state and local leaders, local suppliers, and educational institutions to nurture the next generation of talent.”
For more than a decade, we have been a driving force behind North Carolina’s economic growth, investing $12 billion in the state since 2010 and contributing $13.1 billion to the state's gross domestic product (GDP). This latest expansion is a testament to the state's thriving business ecosystem and talented workforce, which have enabled us to support 24,000 full- and part-time jobs, as well as more than 26,000 indirect jobs.
This planned investment builds on our track record of investing in infrastructure across North Carolina. We recently announced the opening of a Same-Day Delivery facility in Kannapolis, along with plans for four new last-mile facilities in Jacksonville, Mount Airy, Southern Pines, and Tarboro. These new sites will improve delivery speeds for customers, while creating more than 100 full-time jobs at the Kannapolis facility alone.
We have also made significant investments in renewable energy, including two solar and wind farms. Once fully operational, these projects will generate enough carbon-free energy to power an estimated 76,316 U.S. homes each year. Additionally, we filmed Amazon Original movies and series in North Carolina, including The Summer I Turned Pretty, The Peripheral, and Merv.
Supporting education, skills training, and more
As part of today’s announcement, we are also making the following commitments to North Carolina communities:
Support for North Carolina community colleges, technical schools, universities, and workforce development organizations to design, develop, and grow training programs and work-based learning opportunities that prepare job seekers for high-demand career pathways in the growing field of data center construction and operations, as well as the broadband expansion industry. This training and support will include upgrades to facilities and equipment to empower hands-on learning; faculty training from industry subject matter experts; and curricular content to link programs of study to industry standards and best practices. This includes programs such as:
- Data Center Operations and Fiber Optic Technician Programs, bringing industry experts and state-of-the-art equipment to train local education institutions to train the next generation of North Carolina Data Center operators.
- Fiber Optic Fusion Splicing Workshops, two-day certificate courses implemented at local community colleges, technical schools, and universities that train individuals in new fusion splicing (the welding together of fiber optical cables) techniques and equipment, then connect these learners to fiber-broadband employers.
- Information Infrastructure Workshops for Educators, a one-day workshop to help education and workforce leaders better understand the physical layer of cloud computing and our information economy, and the many different careers that are available.
- AWS Information Infrastructure Pre-Apprenticeship ("I2PA"), a paid pre-apprenticeship designed for students and job seekers to prepare for entry into any one of several careers that build, connect, power, and operate the infrastructure of the information economy. Those who successfully complete the program will earn industry-recognized credentials and connections to AWS or one of our contractors.
Support for STEM awareness and learning opportunities for K-12 school systems, including:
- We Build it Better, a set of industry-designed curricular experiences and resources that engage middle school and older students in a work-like STEM environment stocked with industry-grade tools.
- We Will Build it Better, a career awareness program for elementary classrooms to engage students in a work-like STEAM environment, complete with an array of industry-grade hand tools and technology.
- Think Big Experiences, which inspire young people to pursue careers in technology.
Support for education institutions and independent learners with free, ready-to-learn cloud computing curriculum that works backward from employer demand for specific skills and roles in cloud support, software development, and data integration, among other in-demand cloud computing skills. This builds on the AWS commitment to provide free cloud skills training to 29 million people globally.
To help all young people realize their potential as creators, thinkers, and builders, we launched Amazon Future Engineer. This year, we named 8 North Carolina high school seniors as Amazon Future Engineer Scholarship recipients. Each student will receive up to $40,000 over four years to pursue degrees in computer science or engineering, plus a paid internship opportunity at Amazon after their first year of college.
Empowering local communities
We are committed to being good neighbors in the communities where we build and operate. We invest in these communities by supporting local jobs, generating economic growth, providing skills training and education, and unlocking opportunities for local businesses and suppliers.
Building upon our commitment to Richmond County and the surrounding area, we are launching the Amazon Richmond County Community Fund, a grant program aimed at supporting initiatives focused on key themes: STEM education; sustainability and environment; economic development; future workforce development; and homelessness, hunger, health, and well-being. Applications are now open and will close on July 23, 2025.
We’re committing $150,000 to this fund, which will be managed and administered by the nonprofit ChangeX. The program is open to individuals, local community groups, schools, nonprofits, and other organizations across Richmond County and surrounding communities. Applicants can apply for grants of up to $10,000 for new or existing community projects that align with at least one of the themes outlined by the fund. As part of our long-term community investment plan, the Community Fund marks the first steps through which we will collaborate with local partners to implement high-impact programs aimed at fostering the sustained growth and prosperity of the county.
We choose locations for our data center infrastructure that provide robust utility infrastructure, a skilled workforce, and opportunities to support public services through increased tax revenue. Ultimately, we are committed to making a positive impact in North Carolina through job creation, educational partnerships, sustainability initiatives, and community reinvestment.
We are proud to expand our operations in North Carolina to help drive the next generation of cutting-edge technologies such as AI. We’re grateful for the state and local leaders who have partnered with us, and we look forward to keeping North Carolina at the leading edge of the digital age.
