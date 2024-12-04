Latest news about Devices
You might also like
- Artificial Intelligence (AI)
We’ve long believed that AI will transform every customer experience and industry. Whether you’re watching shows on your Fire TV, shopping for must-have products on Amazon.com, reading on Kindle, or one of the more than 100,000 enterprise customers using AI and machine learning services offered through AWS, check out how we’re innovating with AI.
- Project Kuiper
Project Kuiper is an initiative to increase global broadband access through a constellation of more than 3,000 satellites in low Earth orbit. Its mission is to bring fast, affordable broadband to unserved and underserved communities around the world.
- Did you know it's on Prime?
An Amazon Prime membership comes with much more than fast, free delivery. Check out the shopping, entertainment, healthcare, and grocery benefits, plus updates available to members.