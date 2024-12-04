Latest news about Devices

You might also like

  • A graphic of a laptop surrounded by grids and icons
    Artificial Intelligence (AI)

    We’ve long believed that AI will transform every customer experience and industry. Whether you’re watching shows on your Fire TV, shopping for must-have products on Amazon.com, reading on Kindle, or one of the more than 100,000 enterprise customers using AI and machine learning services offered through AWS, check out how we’re innovating with AI.

    Read more
  • An image showing a rocket launching from its base. There is fire and smoke coming from the bottom of the rocket to propel it.
    Project Kuiper

    Project Kuiper is an initiative to increase global broadband access through a constellation of more than 3,000 satellites in low Earth orbit. Its mission is to bring fast, affordable broadband to unserved and underserved communities around the world.

    Read more
  • Three images of Amazon prime boxes stacked with products from the boxes.
    Did you know it's on Prime?

    An Amazon Prime membership comes with much more than fast, free delivery. Check out the shopping, entertainment, healthcare, and grocery benefits, plus updates available to members.

    Read more
More Devices news