5 awesome original shows to watch on Amazon Kids+, the award-winning subscription service for kids

Amazon Kids+ was named the Best Kids-Only Streaming Service at the 2023 Kidscreen Awards. Check out a few top original shows to see why.
Amazon Kids+ is a digital subscription service where kids between ages 3 and 12 can safely watch and learn from fun and educational content of all kinds—TV shows, games, books, podcasts, Alexa Skills, and more. The service is a self-contained space with seemingly endless opportunities for kids to grow.
“Kids are in the driver's seat clicking and picking what they watch, read, and play,” said Veronica Pickett, executive producer of original content for Amazon Kids. “We take that direct connection to kids seriously. It’s vital they find our stories and activities engaging and relatable to their lives.”
Amazon Kids+ was recently named the Best Kids-Only Streaming Service at the annual Kidscreen Awards, a program that celebrates excellence in children’s content, paying tribute to the outstanding TV and digital media work that keeps kids and families entertained. Amazon Music and Wondery also took home the Best Podcast—Preschool award for the Little Stories Everywhere series.
Pickett said that the entire Amazon Kids+ catalog is curated with a focus on kids' cognitive development. She also emphasized that Amazon Kids+ delivers more than just kid-centric content; the Parent Dashboard is full of features and tools that give parents control, visibility, and peace of mind.
“Everybody wins,” said Pickett. “Kids get the brands and trends that they're obsessed with, and parents can relax and do things like personalize their kids' experience with the tools in the Parent Dashboard.”
Kids always have something to explore—whether it’s content from brands like Disney, LEGO Nickelodeon, Marvel, and PBS Kids, or Amazon Kids+ original series.
Here are five of those original shows to check out now.
“Kids are in the driver's seat clicking and picking what they watch, read, and play,” said Veronica Pickett, executive producer of original content for Amazon Kids. “We take that direct connection to kids seriously. It’s vital they find our stories and activities engaging and relatable to their lives.”
Amazon Kids+ was recently named the Best Kids-Only Streaming Service at the annual Kidscreen Awards, a program that celebrates excellence in children’s content, paying tribute to the outstanding TV and digital media work that keeps kids and families entertained. Amazon Music and Wondery also took home the Best Podcast—Preschool award for the Little Stories Everywhere series.
Amazon Kids+ gives parents peace of mind knowing that all the entertainment is age-appropriate and ad-free.
Pickett said that the entire Amazon Kids+ catalog is curated with a focus on kids' cognitive development. She also emphasized that Amazon Kids+ delivers more than just kid-centric content; the Parent Dashboard is full of features and tools that give parents control, visibility, and peace of mind.
“Everybody wins,” said Pickett. “Kids get the brands and trends that they're obsessed with, and parents can relax and do things like personalize their kids' experience with the tools in the Parent Dashboard.”
Kids always have something to explore—whether it’s content from brands like Disney, LEGO Nickelodeon, Marvel, and PBS Kids, or Amazon Kids+ original series.
Here are five of those original shows to check out now.
-
1.'Hello Kitty: Super Style!' (ages 4–8)The beloved pop culture icon from Sanrio, Hello Kitty, makes her 3D debut as a stylish and courageously compassionate small-town hero. In this feel-good and fun series, Hello Kitty uses the power of her magical bow to help friends in need, by transforming into the perfect persona (e.g., chef, athlete, detective, etc.) to problem solve and save the day.
-
2.'Blippi’s Treehouse' (preschool)Blippi and his friends Meekah, Scratch, and Patch go on curiosity journeys to discover different ways to engage with the world around them—whether it’s crafting a dinosaur’s spikey tail, reading about space, or singing and dancing to learn about nature. With surprise celebrity friends like singer-songwriter Jordin Sparks and international soccer star Javier "Chicharito" Hernández stopping by, there's always something fun happening at Blippi's Treehouse. In addition, companion books and music videos are available on Amazon Kids+ to take kids’ learning to the next level.
-
3.'ARPO Robot Babysitter' (ages 4–8)When super-robot ARPO is kicked out of the military, he receives his most important mission yet: taking care of a precocious baby named Cookie. In this hilarious and heartwarming animated series based on the popular YouTube show, ARPO and his ragtag robot sidekicks deploy high-tech gadgets and elaborate plans to tackle domestic chores from cleaning the house to changing dirty diapers.
-
4.'Super Spy Ryan' (ages 6–12)In this action-packed special, kid video star Ryan Kaji is transported into an animated virtual reality where he and his cartoon pals must become the ultimate super spies. Their mission is to recover stolen birthday presents from the clutches of a nefarious yet goofy hamster named Pack Rat. And they’ll need a little help from Ryan’s family back in the real world to pull it off.
-
5.'LEGO Monkie Kid' (ages 6–12)Inspired by the ancient legend of the Monkey King and tapping into the beauty of anime, LEGO Monkie Kid follows the story of MK, a young boy on a journey of self-discovery to become the hero that can battle the evil Demon Bull King.
Amazon Kids+ is available in Canada, Germany, Japan, the UK, and the U.S. Kids and families can use Amazon Kids+ across compatible Echo, Fire tablet, Fire TV, Kindle, Android, and iOS devices.
About the Author