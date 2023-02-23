5 awesome original shows to watch on Amazon Kids+, the award-winning subscription service for kids

Amazon Kids+ is a digital subscription service where kids between ages 3 and 12 can safely watch and learn from fun and educational content of all kinds—TV shows, games, books, podcasts, Alexa Skills, and more. The service is a self-contained space with seemingly endless opportunities for kids to grow.“Kids are in the driver's seat clicking and picking what they watch, read, and play,” said Veronica Pickett, executive producer of original content for Amazon Kids. “We take that direct connection to kids seriously. It’s vital they find our stories and activities engaging and relatable to their lives.”Amazon Kids+ was recently named the Best Kids-Only Streaming Service at the annual Kidscreen Awards, a program that celebrates excellence in children’s content, paying tribute to the outstanding TV and digital media work that keeps kids and families entertained. Amazon Music and Wondery also took home the Best Podcast—Preschool award for theseries.Amazon Kids+ gives parents peace of mind knowing that all the entertainment is age-appropriate and ad-free.Pickett said that the entire Amazon Kids+ catalog is curated with a focus on kids' cognitive development. She also emphasized that Amazon Kids+ delivers more than just kid-centric content; theis full of features and tools that give parents control, visibility, and peace of mind.“Everybody wins,” said Pickett. “Kids get the brands and trends that they're obsessed with, and parents can relax and do things like personalize their kids' experience with the tools in the Parent Dashboard.”Kids always have something to explore—whether it’s content from brands like Disney, LEGO Nickelodeon, Marvel, and PBS Kids, or Amazon Kids+ original series.Here are five of those original shows to check out now.