For over a decade,

Ring

has been inventing to make neighborhoods safer. Be it introducing the world’s first

video doorbell

, the Floodlight Camera, the Neighbors app, or our many other inventions, each has come from a mixture of evolving tech and good old-fashioned creativity. I have always focused my invention on delivering solutions that make people’s lives better and safer. And today’s advancements in

AI

represent something truly extraordinary, which has challenged me to think not just how AI can make Ring better, but to explore how we would build Ring today if we started with AI as the foundation.