Key takeaways
- We’re seizing on the potential of gen AI to shift more of the work of your home’s security to Ring’s AI.
- An early cornerstone of that AI work is Video Descriptions, which helps you quickly distinguish between urgent and everyday activity with a quick glance at your phone.
- Video Descriptions is rolling out in beta to Ring Home Premium subscribers in the U.S. and Canada and more features are to come
For over a decade, Ring has been inventing to make neighborhoods safer. Be it introducing the world’s first video doorbell, the Floodlight Camera, the Neighbors app, or our many other inventions, each has come from a mixture of evolving tech and good old-fashioned creativity. I have always focused my invention on delivering solutions that make people’s lives better and safer. And today’s advancements in AI represent something truly extraordinary, which has challenged me to think not just how AI can make Ring better, but to explore how we would build Ring today if we started with AI as the foundation.
I am excited to show one of the first cornerstone pieces of our AI work: Ring Video Descriptions. This new generative AI (Gen AI) feature helps you quickly distinguish between urgent and everyday activity with a quick glance at your phone. With Video Descriptions, you will see text descriptions of the motion activity your Ring doorbells and cameras see—giving you smart, real-time details on what’s happening.
Once Video Descriptions are enabled, Ring notifications will provide more meaningful information like, “A person is walking up the steps with a black dog,” or “Two people are peering into a white car in the driveway.”
Video Descriptions uses real intelligence to describe only the main subject that caused a motion alert and what action they are taking. We’ve also designed the feature so the descriptions are intentionally concise, allowing you to quickly discern if something needs your attention.
This foundation allows us to unlock more features that shift the work of your home’s security to Ring’s AI, like a feature that intelligently combines multiple motion activities around a house together into a single alert. Simultaneously, we will be adding custom anomaly alerts, which generate alerts only when something happens on your property that is an anomaly to your property. It will learn the routines of your residence, get smarter, and deliver peace of mind by only notifying you when it is something out of the ordinary.
We are just starting to scratch the surface of AI. I feel like we are back to the very early days of Ring again—I see unlimited potential for new experiences we can invent for our neighbors. The team and I look forward to introducing new impactful features to all our products, making them better and better, and helping us deliver on our mission to help protect our neighborhoods and communities.
Video Descriptions availability
Video Descriptions is starting to roll out in beta today to Ring Home Premium subscribers in the U.S. and Canada (English only). The feature can be enabled through the Ring app, and works with all currently available Ring doorbells and cameras, so both new and existing Ring neighbors will be able to enjoy the power of Video Descriptions.
Trending news and stories
