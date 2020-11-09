Back to Amazon
us
What We Do

Although our business has evolved over the years, one constant is customers’ desire for lower prices, better selection, and convenient services. Today, Amazon shoppers can find what they’re looking for online and in person. From delivering fresh produce to their doorstep, to creating and distributing movies, music, and more, we are always finding new ways to delight our customers.

  • Amazon Store

    We work every day to earn and keep customers’ trust. We do this through convenient services and through the thousands of small and medium businesses that add significantly to our product selection.
  • Devices & Services

    From Alexa and Echo, Fire TV, Fire Tablets, and more, customers are using devices and services to make their daily lives easier and more enjoyable.
  • Amazon Web Services

    AWS is the world’s most comprehensive and broadly-adopted cloud platform, offering over 175 fully featured services from data centers globally.
  • Entertainment

    We create and provide access to world-class entertainment through Amazon Originals, Prime Video, Audible, Twitch, Amazon Music, and more for customers to enjoy.
We operate a lot like a set of startups, embracing invention and creating stores, devices, and services that our customers will use, share, and love.

Our passion for delighting customers drives us to constantly invent on their behalf. Working backwards from customer needs, we’re constantly seeking to improve our services, add benefits and features, and invent new products. With this in mind, over the years we’ve launched innovative services such as Prime, Alexa and our family of Echo devices, award-winning entertainment, and exclusive Amazon products.
