Entertainment

We create and provide access to world-class entertainment through Amazon Originals, Prime Video, Audible, Twitch, Amazon Music, Prime Gaming, and more. Amazon’s digital entertainment products enable customers to access the latest apps and games, stream or download movies, TV shows, and music, and gives customers the ability to access their own files anywhere in the world.
    Prime Video

    Prime Video offers thousands of movies and TV shows, including popular licensed and self-published content, plus critically acclaimed and award-winning Prime Originals. Prime Video is available to customers in more than 200 countries around the globe. Prime members can also subscribe to 100+ channels and get special deals to rent or buy new release movies.
    Amazon Music

    Amazon Music reimagines music listening by enabling customers to unlock millions of songs, podcasts, and curated playlists. Amazon Music provides unlimited access to new releases and classic hits. Our premium subscription service, Amazon Music Unlimited, provides access to more than 60 million songs. Engaging with music and culture has never been more natural, simple, and fun.
    Amazon Studios

    Amazon Studios brings bold and innovative series and films to life. Original series all premiere exclusively on Amazon Prime Video, which is available in over 200 countries and territories. Recent hit Amazon Original series include Fleabag, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, and Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan. In film, Amazon Studios produces and acquires original movies for theatrical release and exclusively for Amazon Prime Video.
    Audible

    Audible is the world’s largest producer and provider of original spoken-word entertainment and audiobooks, enriching the lives of our millions of listeners every day. With our customer-centric approach to technological innovation and superior programming, Audible has reinvented a media category, and is the driving force behind today’s audio entertainment revolution.
    Twitch

    Launched in 2011, Twitch is a global community that comes together each day to create multiplayer entertainment. It’s a unique, live, and unpredictable experience created by the interactions of millions. Twitch also hosts TwitchCon, the biggest community event of the year, where tens of thousands of people come together to celebrate and connect with others who share their interests and passions.
    Prime Gaming

    Prime Gaming offers members incredible value every month, across a broad catalog of games. The service offers free content for today’s hottest video games, plus free games, every month. With Prime Gaming, Amazon Prime members now enjoy the best of entertainment, including Prime Video, Amazon Music, and Prime Reading.
