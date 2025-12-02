“And so, I made the decision that I was going to see it through," Jassy said of AWS. "When the team and I got to a point where we started thinking about how do we control what we can control, we can't control whether people will use this new form of computing, we can't control how fast it'll grow, we can't control if it's a successful business, but we can control what we define, and we can control what we build, and we can control who we hire, and we can control the speed at which we operate, and we can control who we target as customers, and we can control pricing it, so that we build something long term.