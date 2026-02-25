Creating Good Jobs and Upskilling Our Team
We've created 1 million jobs and invested over $1 billion to deliver $23 per hour average pay. For many employees, we offer health care on day 1 and free skills training programs to move employees into even higher paying roles.
Building Responsibly
We design and operate our facilities and data centers with efficiency, reliability, and the environment in mind—investing in 700+ carbon-free energy projects, conserving water through advanced cooling technology, and paying for more energy than we use.
Supporting Communities
We leverage our scale and strengths to address critical community needs—food security, education, disaster relief, and housing—partnering with local organizations and investing as a good neighbor where our employees live and work.
Funding for Local Infrastructure
Since 2010, we have invested $1.8 trillion in the U.S., generating billions in public revenue that is used to build roads, hospitals, schools, and other critical infrastructure that support long-term community growth and quality of life.