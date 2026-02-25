1 million jobs created
We invest in our workforce by providing industry-leading wages, benefits, education programs and career advancement opportunities.
700 renewable energy projects
We focus on real, actionable change within our operations: reducing emissions and water use, improving energy efficiency, and minimizing waste.
We use our scale and expertise to address critical needs in our communities, including food security, education, disaster relief, and housing.
$1.8 trillion invested in the U.S. economy
Our investments generate significant tax revenue that funds infrastructure like schools, roads, and public safety.
Creating Good Jobs and Upskilling Our Team

We've created 1 million jobs and invested over $1 billion to deliver $23 per hour average pay. For many employees, we offer health care on day 1 and free skills training programs to move employees into even higher paying roles.

Amazon’s $15 billion investment in Northern Indiana will create 1,100 jobs and support new workforce development
Planned investment will create 1,100 jobs and support new workforce development training programs and local community projects.
5 awesome health benefits many Amazon employees can start using on their first day
For many employees, Amazon offers health care starting on day one of employment, along with mental health and well-being resources, cancer support, and 24/7 access to medical advice.
Amazon's $20 billion Pennsylvania investment will create 1,250 new jobs and support local community projects
Planned investment will establish multiple innovation campuses, create 1,250 jobs, and support new workforce development training programs and local community projects
Amazon’s Career Choice program helps Amazon employees learn new skills and land higher-paying jobs
Skills-based programs offered through Career Choice are designed to provide Amazon employees with a unique path to a new career in high-demand industries.
Building Responsibly

We design and operate our facilities and data centers with efficiency, reliability, and the environment in mind—investing in 700+ carbon-free energy projects, conserving water through advanced cooling technology, and paying for more energy than we use.

Amazon's HQ2 in Arlington, Virginia, was built using new, climate-friendly solutions
Inside Amazon’s approach to decarbonizing its global network of buildings
From fulfillment centers to data centers to grocery stores, we’re testing and scaling new tech to push toward net-zero carbon emissions by 2040.
top down view of AWS liquid cooling system with technician hand/screwdriver in frame, diagonal view
Next-gen AI demands smarter cooling tech. Here's how AWS delivered it in just 11 months.
Denser, more powerful chips called for designing a completely custom liquid cooling system.
Inside the delivery station putting dozens of sustainability strategies to the test
Amazon's new delivery station doubles as an exercise in sustainability, packed with more than 40 market-ready technologies and systems designed to reduce its resource usage and shrink its carbon footprint.
Women walking inside a data center
Amazon data centers aren’t raising your electricity bills—here’s the data
A first-of-its-kind independent study reveals how Amazon pays for its own power costs while contributing to grid improvements that benefit all customers.
Supporting Communities

We leverage our scale and strengths to address critical community needs—food security, education, disaster relief, and housing—partnering with local organizations and investing as a good neighbor where our employees live and work.

Delivery worker in blue cap loading crates of fresh produce
Amazon delivers more than 60 million meals to families facing food insecurity
Amazon extended its free home food delivery commitment through 2028 to help millions of families access nutritious food.
Volunteers in orange shirts unloading Amazon boxes from delivery truck
How Amazon’s Disaster Relief hubs help communities when every minute counts
Amazon donates and delivers emergency supplies to American Red Cross and other partners from our Disaster Relief hubs after disasters strike. Here's how our hubs work.
A photo of a man crossing his arms in front of an apartment building.
How Amazon’s $3.6 billion housing fund helps people access affordable housing
Amazon is innovating to help keep communities affordable, today and for generations to come.
STEM education programs Amazon supports in the US
We are committed to increase youth and adult access to STEM opportunities, inspire students to explore careers of the future and the broad range of technical and non-technical roles available to them, and promote diversity and inclusion in the tech industry.
Funding for Local Infrastructure

Since 2010, we have invested $1.8 trillion in the U.S., generating billions in public revenue that is used to build roads, hospitals, schools, and other critical infrastructure that support long-term community growth and quality of life.

Amazon Prime delivery van on rural road with farmhouse in background
Amazon invests $4 billion to expand delivery network in rural America
Investment is creating local jobs in small towns across the U.S. and providing customers in those areas with even faster delivery across a wide selection of products.
A technician working on a computer inside a data center.
Amazon has invested $12 billion in North Carolina since 2010, contributing $13.1 billion to the state's GDP
Planned investment in Richmond County will create hundreds of jobs and support new workforce development training programs and local community projects.
Aerial view of large-scale construction site for data center with steel framework
Amazon’s $3 billion Mississippi investment will create new infrastructure and fund local nonprofits
The investment will create hundreds of jobs, boost local communities, and scale innovation.
A data center technician fixing a server rack with a power tool.
Amazon invests $11 billion in Georgia, contributing $20.1 billion to the state's gross domestic product
The investments in Butts and Douglas counties are expected to create hundreds of jobs and enhance Georgia’s position as a hub for cutting-edge digital innovation.