Sustainable Operations

We are building sustainability into all of Amazon’s operations, and using a science-backed approach to drive innovative solutions to scale. From ensuring that suppliers share our environmental goals, to innovations in packaging that minimize waste, we are taking bold actions to stop the global climate crisis. Our commitment to The Climate Pledge means that we are focused—first and foremost—on decarbonizing our operations and sending strong signals that we are in need of new solutions and technologies to help accelerate our path to net-zero carbon by 2040.