Sustainable Operations
From our largest wind farm in rural Texas to new electric vehicles that will be hitting the roads soon, we are reducing Amazon’s carbon footprint across all of our business operations and leading the way for other companies to decarbonize worldwide. By setting ambitious goals and making strategic partnerships and investments, we can reduce our impact for the benefit of our customers, our communities, and our planet.
Our commitment to sustainability paves the way for business operations to have a positive impact on the environment in the service of building a better future for all.
We are building sustainability into all of Amazon’s operations, and using a science-backed approach to drive innovative solutions to scale. From ensuring that suppliers share our environmental goals, to innovations in packaging that minimize waste, we are taking bold actions to stop the global climate crisis. Our commitment to The Climate Pledge means that we are focused—first and foremost—on decarbonizing our operations and sending strong signals that we are in need of new solutions and technologies to help accelerate our path to net-zero carbon by 2040.
Promoting a more sustainable future through Amazon Air
Amazon Air has secured up to six million gallons of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) supplied by Shell Aviation and produced by World Energy.