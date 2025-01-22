The National Women's Soccer League is back on Prime Video for a second season of exclusive games with a star-studded lineup of matchups from across the league.
Prime Video will stream the NWSL Challenge Cup on March 7, followed by 25 regular-season games and one quarterfinal playoff game on November 7.
The NWSL Challenge Cup kicks off at 8 p.m. ET from Inter&Co Stadium in Orlando, Florida, between the defending champion Orlando Pride and the Washington Spirit in a rematch of the 2024 title game. The regular-season games will stream on Friday nights starting March 14, with coverage beginning at either 8 p.m. ET or 10 p.m. ET.
Some of the top players that fans can see throughout the season on Prime Video include international superstar Marta, NWSL Championship MVP Barbra Banda, reigning NWSL MVP Temwa Chawinga, and U.S. Women’s National Team stars Sophia Smith, Mallory Swanson, Trinity Rodman, and Rose Lavelle.
Here’s the full NWSL schedule on Prime Video and how to stream the games live.
NWSL games on Prime Video
Friday, March 7: Orlando Pride vs. Washington Spirit - 8 p.m. ET (2025 Challenge Cup)
March 14: Orlando Pride vs. Chicago Stars FC - 8 p.m. ET
March 21: Portland Thorns vs. Angel City FC - 10 p.m. ET
March 28: Washington Spirit vs. Bay FC - 8 p.m. ET
April 11: Utah Royals vs. Portland Thorns - 10 p.m. ET
April 18: Seattle Reign vs. Portland Thorns - 10 p.m. ET
April 25: Orlando Pride vs. Angel City FC - 8 p.m. ET
May 2: Washington Spirit vs. Angel City FC - 8 p.m. ET
May 9: Louisville FC vs. Gotham FC - 8 p.m. ET
May 16: Orlando Pride vs. KC Current - 8 p.m. ET
May 23: Seattle Reign vs. Washington Spirit - 10 p.m. ET
June 6: San Diego Wave vs. Seattle Reign - 10 p.m. ET
June 13: Bay FC vs. Orlando Pride - 10 p.m. ET
June 20: KC Current vs. Angel City FC - 8 p.m. ET
August 1: Chicago Stars FC vs. Gotham FC - 8 p.m. ET
August 8: Utah Royals vs. KC Current - 10 p.m. ET
August 15: Washington Spirit vs. Louisville FC - 8 p.m. ET
August 22: Chicago Stars FC vs. NC Courage - 8 p.m. ET
August 29: Orlando Pride vs. Gotham FC - 8 p.m. ET
September 5: Louisville FC vs. Portland Thorns - 8 p.m. ET
September 12: San Diego Wave vs. Gotham FC - 10 p.m. ET
September 19: Houston Dash vs. Chicago Stars FC - 8 p.m. ET
September 26: KC Current vs. Chicago Stars FC - 8 p.m. ET
October 3: Houston Dash vs. Orlando Pride - 8 p.m. ET
October 10: Orlando Pride vs. Portland Thorns - 8 p.m. ET
October 17: Bay FC vs. NC Courage - 10 p.m. ET
Friday, November 7: TBD (NWSL Playoff Quarterfinal Game)
How to watch NWSL on Prime Video
The NWSL on Prime Video is available to Prime members in the United States and Canada across hundreds of compatible devices worldwide. You can stream from the web, or use the Prime Video app on smartphones, tablets, set-top boxes, game consoles, and connected TVs. For a complete list of compatible devices, visit amazon.com/howtostream.
Prime Video is one of the many amazing benefits of a Prime membership. In the U.S., anyone can join Prime for $14.99 per month, or $139 per year if they pay annually. You can also try a 30-day free trial of Prime to get started.
Amazon also offers additional, discounted membership options for young adults and qualifying government assistance recipients. These memberships provide the same valuable benefits of a regular Prime membership—including free delivery on more than 300 million items, exclusive deals, and savings for eligible members—at only 50% of the cost.
Latest shows, movies, and live sports on Prime Video
The NWSL is just one of the many streaming options on Prime Video. You can watch other live sports like Thursday Night Football during the NFL season, the WNBA, NBA, NASCAR, ONE Championship, and more.
Prime Video offers a huge library of shows, movies, and documentaries as well, including Amazon Originals like Red One, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, Fallout, Reacher, The Boys, and Cross. Members can also stream programming from partners such as Apple TV+, Max, Crunchyroll, and MGM+ via Prime Video add-on subscriptions as well as more than 500 free ad-supported (FAST) Channels.
