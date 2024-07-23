Updates will help customers seamlessly navigate across Prime Video and quickly find something to watch.
Prime Video is bringing clarity and simplicity back to streaming with improvements to its user experience that will begin to roll out globally today, and will become available to all customers in the coming weeks.
There’s so much to discover on Prime Video, and with these updates, you’ll be able to navigate across our vast entertainment destination with ease. With more personalized recommendations powered by generative AI, you can discover content that is tailored to your individual preferences, allowing you to spend more time watching and less time browsing. Plus, we’re making it easier to quickly identify movies and series that are available at no additional cost to your Prime membership, find new blockbusters to rent or buy, and add and manage add-on subscriptions.
“We’re always listening to customers and reviewing feedback, and it's clear that many are in search of a more intuitive streaming experience,” said Kam Keshmiri, vice president of Design at Prime Video. “With the improvements we have made to the user experience, customers will be presented with an easy-to-navigate entertainment destination where they can discover new titles and enjoy favorites, as well as sign-up or switch add-on subscriptions with just a few clicks. Best of all, they can do this while using a single login.”
Prime Video offers a large collection of premium programming in a single application across thousands of device types. You can explore a vast array of titles on Prime Video including Amazon MGM Studios-produced series and movies Road House, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, Fallout, Reacher, The Boys, and The Idea of You; licensed fan favorites including American Fiction and The Boys in the Boat; live sports like Thursday Night Football, WNBA and NWSL; acclaimed sports documentaries such as Bye Bye Barry and Federer; programming from Prime Video add-on subscriptions like Max, Paramount+, Crunchyroll and MGM+; the latest blockbusters fresh from theaters to rent or buy; as well as more than 650 free ad-supported (FAST) Channels worldwide.
Here are the updates coming to the Prime Video user experience.
1. Content-forward navigation bar and single-click access to titles with the hero rotator
When launching Prime Video, you’ll notice a new navigation bar. Here, you will see purpose-built destinations including "Home," "Movies," "TV Shows," "Sports," and "Live TV," as well as active add-on subscriptions, like Max or Paramount+, allowing you to navigate by content type.
A new “Prime” destination will also be available in the navigation bar, which allows you to browse movies, TV shows, sports and linear broadcasts available at no additional cost with a Prime membership. Here, you can also find information about other Prime benefits available in your country, such as exclusive deals and benefits.
Just below the navigation bar, the hero rotator will showcase content you can watch with a subscription, rent or buy, as well as a range of promotions including Prime member deals and subscription bundles. Plus, you can directly play, purchase or subscribe to watch, making it easier to start watching the titles you love.
2. Explore, sign-up and manage add-on subscriptions
You can now browse, sign-up and manage your active add-on subscriptions directly from the navigation bar. In the U.S., you can explore more than 100 add-on subscriptions by selecting “Subscriptions.” Here, in addition to what you’re already signed up for, you can find new options that are uniquely recommended based on your preferences, previous rentals, and viewing history. Plus, the subscriptions destination will display deals and discounted bundles of subscriptions from third-party services, all in one place.
3. Improved recommendations and clarity around the content that’s included with a Prime membership
Personalized recommendations have always been essential to the Prime Video experience. However, improvements to personalization features, which were created with the assistance of Generative AI, will make it easier to find the content that is the most relevant to you.
For example, you’ll notice “Made for You” collections within the “Movies“ and ”TV Shows” destinations. Rather than showing content from specific add-on subscriptions and different purchase options, Prime Video will simplify things by grouping titles tailored to your interests.
To power this experience, Prime Video uses Amazon Bedrock, a fully managed AWS service for building and scaling generative AI applications with foundational models, to generate personalized recommendations for customers.
In addition to recommendations, you can browse content by taste and other categories such as “Top 10 in the US” or “Trending Shows.” And now, it will be easier than ever to see what is included with a Prime membership and what you may need to pay extra for. Prime and add-on subscription logos, like Starz or Crunchyroll, will appear on the hero and title cards of a movie or TV show to help inform you about which subscription the content is coming from. If a title requires additional payment, a yellow shopping bag will be visible.
Plus, Prime Video is utilizing Large Language Models (LLMs) to simplify the synopses for TV Shows and Movies, so you can quickly glance at a title description, rather than having to scroll to decide if it is something you’d want to watch.
4. Simple and intuitive streaming experience
New animations, smooth page transitions and zoom effects are a few of the enhancements for a frictionless and enjoyable streaming experience you can look forward to.
When using a living room device, video content will play on the hero rotator as you determine what to watch, creating an immersive browsing experience. And on the “Live TV” destination, recommended 24/7 stations will automatically start playing. They will continue to do so as you transition into full screen playback, or exit out to browse other stations.
Prime Video has optimized the experience across all devices, including older models, so everyone can enjoy.
And these updates are just the start. At Prime Video, we always innovate on behalf of our customers and will continue to improve the user experience so customers can seamlessly navigate and discover content they’ll love across our vast entertainment destination.