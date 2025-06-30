Whether you're an experienced audiobook enthusiast or just beginning your listening journey, Audible can easily become part of your everyday life. Discover captivating stories, insightful content, and engaging experiences that can accompany you during commutes, exercise sessions, or quiet moments of downtime.
Interested in trying Audible? Now is an excellent time. In celebration of Prime Day 2025, Prime members new to Audible get their first 3 months free when they sign up for Audible Premium Plus from now to July 31. Enjoy one credit each month to choose any title from our vast premium selection, plus unlimited access to thousands of audiobooks, Audible Originals, podcasts, and more. After the trial, membership auto-renews at $14.95 per month. The deal is available exclusively to Prime members now until July 31 at 11:59 p.m. PDT.
What is Audible?
Audible is the leading creator and provider of premium audio storytelling, offering global audiences a powerful way to enhance and enrich their lives through extraordinary content. Audible’s catalog includes more than 1 million audio titles, including Audible Originals as well as audiobooks and podcasts from leading studios, print, audio and magazine publishers, and world-renowned entertainers.
How much does Audible cost after the three-month period?
After the first three months, Audible Premium Plus will auto-renew at $14.95 a month plus taxes and includes 1 title per month from an extensive selection of best sellers and new releases, plus unlimited listening to thousands of included Audible Originals, audiobooks, and podcasts. You can cancel any time.
How to get the early Prime Day deal
To be eligible for this early Prime Day 2025 deal, you need to be a Prime member who is a new customer of Audible. And, taking advantage of the deal is incredibly easy. All you have to do is sign up. The deal is exclusively available to Prime members now until July 31 at 11:59 p.m. PDT.
What is Prime Day?
Prime Day is a Prime member-exclusive shopping event. The 2025 Prime Day event will officially start July 8—offering Prime members 96 hours of big deals and huge savings across more than 35 categories from top brands like Sony, Dyson, and Living Proof.
When is Prime Day 2025?
Amazon’s 2025 Prime Day event starts July 8 at 12:01 a.m. PDT and runs through July 11. However, the Audible deal will be available until the end of July.
Not yet a Prime member? Sign up now, and read about all the awesome benefits that make a membership worth it.
