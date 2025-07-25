And while the WSJ focused their article on products that saw increases in prices in their small dataset of nearly 2,500 products, what they didn’t explain is that approximately two thirds had either no price change or a price decrease on Amazon for the specific dates they’ve chosen—and about the same number had price decreases as they did increases. Low-priced products in particular see price changes on a weekly if not daily basis as retailers compete to provide great value, and our prices change as we meet or beat competitors’ low prices, offer deals to save customers money, or as independent sellers choose to update their own prices. If the WSJ had averaged prices for their subset of about 2,500 products across the months of January and June, they would have found that over 92% had either no price change or a price decrease. In fact, when the WSJ first contacted Amazon about this story, they were using averaged pricing data across these two months but changed course right before publication to select two dates, resulting in exaggerated and misleading price increases.