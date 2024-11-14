We make saving money easy for customers—and aim to offer the lowest prices across Earth’s largest selection every day.
Saving money is important to people—it always has been and always will be. That’s why we’re obsessed with delivering the best possible value to customers so they save more and spend less when they shop with Amazon. We’re proud that for eight consecutive years, an independent study from Profitero has once again found that Amazon offers the lowest online prices compared to all major U.S. retailers.
All customers will find low, competitive prices year-round on Amazon—whether they’re adding life’s essentials to their carts or shopping their favorite brands across a wide range of categories. Not to mention the added savings and convenience that Prime members enjoy with fast, free delivery of packages reaching their doorsteps at record speeds, and exclusive deal events like Prime Day and Prime Big Deals Day where Prime members around the world save billions every year. Prime is better value than ever, offering members more than 300 million items at low prices with fast, free shipping and tens of millions of the most popular items with free Same-Day or One-Day Delivery—as well as a range of other shopping and entertainment benefits.
The 2024 Profitero study analyzed more than 13,000 products across 22 leading U.S. retailers, and we’re proud that it’s consistently found that Amazon delivers the lowest prices to customers. Key findings include:
- Amazon offers the lowest prices across all product categories analyzed—with prices that are 14% lower than all major U.S. retailers, on average. Amazon consistently delivers the lowest prices across all 15 product categories that the study analyzes: appliances, baby, beauty, electronics, fashion, packaged food and beverage, health and personal care, home furniture, household supplies, pet supplies, sports and outdoor, tools and home improvement, toys and games, video games, vitamins and supplements.
- Amazon’s prices are up to 6% less on everyday essentials, including beauty, baby, and household must-haves. We work hard to make customers’ dollars go further where it matters the most to them. The study finds that Amazon offers the lowest prices by 1-6% across all everyday essential product categories, ranging from baby, beauty, health and personal care, to household supplies, pet supplies, and vitamins and supplements.
- Amazon’s prices beat competitors by up to 9% on top gift categories—from appliances to electronics to toys. Customers shopping Amazon for holiday gifts (or anytime) can expect low prices. The study finds that Amazon offers the lowest prices by 2-9% across all top-selling holiday product categories, including appliances, electronics, fashion, sports and outdoors, tools and home improvement, toys, and video games.
“We know how much customers value low prices, which is why we work hard every day to save them money. We are proud that this study shows our hard work is paying off—Amazon is offering lower prices than any other major retailer. Whether they’re shopping for everyday essentials or that special holiday gift—customers can trust that they’ll get the most value with Amazon,” said Doug Herrington, CEO of Worldwide Amazon Stores.
Mark your calendars for Amazon’s Black Friday and Cyber Monday deal events from November 21 to December 2, where customers will find even more ways to save across popular brands. Customers can shop millions of deals across more than 35 categories, including electronics, home, toys, beauty, and fashion.
Amazon’s mission is to make customers’ lives better and easier every day, and we will continue to innovate to offer customers Earth’s largest selection at outstanding value—delivered fast.