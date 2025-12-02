Page overview
Spreading holiday cheer by donating 1 million+ items to Toys for Tots, St. Jude, and 5 other charities
This holiday season, Amazon is teaming up with LeBron James, Dax Shepard, and New Heights with Jason & Travis Kelce to donate more than 1 million products, including holiday gifts, essential items, and clothing to families in need around the country. These donations will support the incredible work of Toys for Tots, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, Operation Breakthrough in Kansas City, Covenant House, the LeBron James Family Foundation, the Salvation Army, and Baby2Baby.
And for those who want to join us, we’ve made it simple to send items directly to these organizations through their Amazon lists. Every purchase from the Covenant House and Operation Breakthrough Charity Lists, or the St. Jude Children's Research Wishlist will be shipped straight to the organization to help meet urgent needs this holiday season.
Food insecurity isn’t always about a lack of food. Often, it’s about access. While food banks do the critical work of sourcing and preparing meals, Amazon uses our last-mile logistics network—including Delivery Service Partners, Amazon Flex, and Amazon Shipping—to deliver groceries directly from food banks to families’ doorsteps for free.
This work is especially meaningful during the holiday season, when food banks often see increased demand. In partnership with over 40 food banks across the county, we’re helping ensure more meals reach families when they need them most. Amazon employees are also stepping up, volunteering with local organizations from sorting donations to packing meal boxes at partner food banks like Food Lifeline and Capital Area Food Bank. Since 2020, we’ve helped deliver over 60 million meals, helping families save an average of $100 per month in transportation and time costs.
So far this year, hundreds of thousands of our team members have volunteered alongside community organizations, with many more events planned throughout December. Year-round, employees come together through a wide variety of opportunities, from stocking food banks and mentoring students to cleaning beaches and building homes. During the holidays, Amazon volunteers are helping to prepare food for people in need, making holiday cards for senior citizens and service members, sorting gifts for toy drives, and so much more.
On Giving Tuesday, we announced AWS Imagine Grants for 39 organizations—the latest milestone in our commitment to empowering nonprofits with the technology they need to create lasting change. Since 2018, we’ve awarded more than $21 million in funding, AWS credits, and training support to more than 180 nonprofit organizations.
Local nonprofits know their communities best, but they often lack the technology resources to scale their impact. In today’s modern world, organizations need cloud computing power and technical support to turn their missions into reality. That’s where AWS can help. These grants give organizations of all sizes the tools to modernize their operations, reach more people, and create lasting change in their communities.
With the holiday season in full swing, we’re inspired by the dedication of these community organizations and grateful for the chance to support their work. Together, we can help build stronger communities.