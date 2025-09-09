Key takeaways
- Amazon has delivered more than 50 million meals to more than 200,000 families facing food insecurity.
- Home delivery saves families approximately $100 monthly in transportation costs.
- Amazon also transports groceries from suppliers to food banks and from food banks to local communities.
When it comes to food insecurity, the challenge isn't always about having enough food—it's about making sure that food reaches neighbors facing hunger. Food insecurity, defined as when people don't have enough to eat or don't know where their next meal will come from, affects 47 million people in the U.S. annually, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
For some families, transportation limitations or health barriers can make accessing food assistance programs difficult. For others, particularly in rural parts of the country, the nearest food distribution point might be miles away and only open during limited hours. And for food banks, keeping shelves stocked requires moving thousands of pounds of groceries every week.
Here’s how Amazon helps expand access to food with direct home delivery, bulk transportation, and programs that reach rural communities.
Free home delivery
Sometimes the most powerful impact comes from a knock at the door.
Amazon’s home delivery program brings groceries from food banks directly to families at no cost. We use the same powerful network that serves millions of customers daily—including Delivery Service Partners, Amazon Flex drivers, and our rural delivery infrastructure—to ensure families get the food they need without having to worry about how they’ll get it.
"When families can't get to a food bank because of conflicting work hours, health challenges, or transportation limitations, they often have to skip meals," said Bettina Stix, head of food security at Amazon. "By combining Amazon's logistics network with the care and expertise of our community partners, we're helping food banks reach families who might otherwise go hungry."
The impact goes beyond convenience. Research shows that home delivery saves families approximately $100 per month in time and travel costs. Amazon has delivered more than 50 million meals to more than 200,000 families across the U.S. and UK since the program began in 2020.
“Feeding America is committed to providing solutions to end hunger, and food delivery programs play a vital—and growing—role in reducing food insecurity,” said Erika Thiem, chief supply chain officer, Feeding America. “Through free home delivery, Amazon helps expand access to critical food assistance by meeting participants where they are and supporting greater choice, convenience and peace of mind.”
Strengthening food banks with bulk delivery
While home delivery directly helps individuals, Amazon also works upstream by helping food banks move large quantities of food efficiently.
"Transportation can be expensive, and we help by putting our logistics network to work—using vans, trucks, and routes to help organizations get what they need quickly and reliably," said Amanda Adcock-Worthy, head of Amazon Local Good. "We transport tens of thousands of pounds of food for our community partners around the world, each week, for free."
Amazon transports groceries from suppliers to food banks, and from food banks to pantries, schools, and other community distribution points using its fleet of tractor-trailers, box trucks, and vans. This bulk delivery model helps keep the food assistance network supplied so they can reach more people.
Behind these deliveries is a coordinated effort with partners to schedule efficient routes and the drivers who make it all possible. For a DSP driver like Paul Williams, these food rescue routes are more than just deliveries—they're a way to strengthen the communities they call home.
"I enjoy being a part of the donation process running food to where it needs to go," Williams said. "I was new in town, and it was a great way to feel like I was part of something bigger than myself, trying to give back as I can. The food always went to a good place. I'm thankful to meet such dedicated people."
In the Puget Sound region, Amazon partners with Harvest Against Hunger to transport tens of thousands of pounds of fresh produce each week from farms to nonprofits. This not only prevents food waste but ensures communities receive high-quality fruits and vegetables.
Reaching rural communities
Rural communities face unique challenges when it comes to food access. Even the nearest food bank or pantry might be hours away, and limited infrastructure can make food distribution difficult.
To help address this, Amazon is piloting new programs designed specifically for rural areas. This summer, leveraging our growing rural delivery network, Amazon delivered meals to kids while school was out, ensuring that distance isn’t a barrier to nutritious food.
“Fighting hunger is something we can only do together,” said Sarah Steely, director of No Kid Hungry Virginia. “Through our partnership with Amazon, we're bridging the critical gap between children and nutritious meals, particularly during summer months when school meals aren't available. We’re thrilled to see more kids in rural counties being reached with meals at home, and we're excited to continue developing innovative solutions to reduce summer hunger together.”
From truckloads of produce to doorstep deliveries, Amazon is committed to using our scale, speed, and delivery expertise to improve access to food in our communities.
