We’re also empowering selling partners to get involved. The Fulfillment by Amazon (FBA) Donations program allows independent sellers that use FBA to donate eligible products

(including returns)

to families and individuals in need through Amazon’s nonprofit partner. In 2023, Amazon donated or helped individual sellers donate more than 160 million products worldwide. The program has provided clothes and school supplies to families in need, essential items to those facing homelessness, furniture to survivors of natural disasters, and so much more.