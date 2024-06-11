The 21,000 homes that the Fund has already helped to create and preserve will enable more than 46,000 residents to access affordable housing, and the majority of this housing will remain affordable for a century. The Fund is also designed to place this housing in areas that will positively impact these residents’ quality of life. For example, 92% of homes we’ve funded are near bus or rail stations to reduce transportation costs. In addition, while many new multi-family developments today consist primarily of studio and 1-bedroom units, 41% of the homes we’ve funded so far have two or more bedrooms to serve families.