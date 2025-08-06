From acclaimed director Lasse Hallström (known for Dear John and Safe Haven) comes The Map That Leads to You, a romantic drama premiering exclusively on Prime Video on August 20.
The film, which is based on JP Monninger's novel of the same name, follows Heather (Madelyn Cline) on a European adventure with her best friends. She later meets Jack (KJ Apa), a charismatic stranger. Their immediate connection sparks an emotional journey neither expected.
As they grow closer, hidden truths and life-altering choices test their bond and challenge Heather to reconsider the path she thought was set in stone.
How to watch 'The Map That Leads to You' on Prime Video
The Map That Leads to You will be available to stream exclusively on Prime Video beginning August 20.
Prime Video is included with an Amazon Prime membership. Prime is available for $14.99 a month or $139 annually. There are many other benefits to a Prime membership, including on millions of items and huge savings on exclusive deals and discounts.
Members can watch on their desktop or on the Prime Video app, which is available on smart TVs, mobile devices, Fire TV, Fire tablets, Apple TV, and other streaming devices.
Amazon also offers discounted membership options providing the same benefits of a regular Prime membership at only 50% of the cost. Young adults (ages 18–24) and college students can try Prime for Young Adults with a six-month trial, then pay only $7.49 per month, or $69 per year. Qualifying government-assistance recipients can try Prime Access for 30 days before paying $6.99 per month.
Not a Prime member yet? New customers can sign up for a free 30-day trial to enjoy this film along with thousands of other movies and TV shows in the Prime Video library.
Who is in the cast of 'The Map That Leads to You'?
In addition to Madelyn Cline and KJ Apa, the cast of The Map That Leads to You includes Josh Lucas, Madison Thompson, Sofia Wylie, and more.
What else can I watch on Prime Video?
For more romantic dramas, check out The Idea of You, starring Anne Hathaway and Nicholas Galitzine. Other Amazon Original movies include The Accountant 2 and Challengers, as well as Amazon Original series like The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, Fallout, and The Boys.
Members can also stream programming from partners such as Apple TV+, HBO Max, Crunchyroll, and MGM+ via Prime Video add-on subscriptions as well as more than 500 free ad-supported (FAST) Channels.
Next, learn how to use Prime Video’s "Shop the Show" feature to discover products from your favorite series, movies, and live sports.
