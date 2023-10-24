Calling all anime fans! Crunchyroll, the ultimate home for anime worldwide, is now available on Prime Video Channels in the U.S., UK, Sweden, and Canada, and will become available on Prime Video in more territories throughout 2024.

Crunchyroll subscribers can enjoy 24,000 hours, 46,000 episodes, and more than 1,300 series and films directly on Prime Video. And if you're new to Crunchyroll, there's never been a better time to dive in. This fall season alone boasts over 50 fresh titles, from the emotionally complex fantasy adventure series Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End to the long-running swashbuckling epic One Piece and the action-packed hit JUJUTSU KAISEN. There’s truly something for everyone.

‘Wheel of Time’ cast members share exclusive insight into Season Two Rosamund Pike and other cast members tease the greater stakes our heroes face in the upcoming season, why they love the fantasy genre, and what they last purchased on Amazon. Watch now

If you’re thinking about subscribing to Crunchyroll on Prime Video Channels, you've got options. Choose the Fan membership or level up to Mega Fan, both of which give you unlimited, ad-free access to Crunchyroll's vast library and access to new episodes shortly after release in Japan, starting at $7.99 per month in the U.S. Prices vary by country. Mega Fan subscribers can also download titles for offline viewing, with additional non-video benefits and perks on the way.

The 24/7 Crunchyroll linear channel is also available now for free with ads on Amazon Freevee, featuring a catalog of fan-favorite anime. New and premium anime content will remain on Crunchyroll’s subscription and ad-supported video-on-demand services.

Prime members can subscribe to Crunchyroll with no extra apps to download beyond Prime Video, and no cable required. The channel subscription can be canceled at any time.

Prime Video is a one-stop entertainment destination offering customers a large collection of premium entertainment in a single application. On Prime Video, customers can find their favorite movies and series under one roof, be it entertainment produced by Amazon MGM Studios or by other studios; third-party channels made accessible as an add-on subscription through Prime Video Channels; and titles to rent or buy via the Prime Video Store.

With tons of anime titles to choose from on Prime Video, Amazon Freevee, and Prime Reading, anime fans already have access to a breadth of content with their Prime membership.

Here are 15 highlights across Amazon for anime lovers to stream, play, and read:



Prime Video

Death Note Included with a Prime membership

Light Yagami is an ace student with great prospects and he's bored out of his mind. But all that changes when he finds the Death Note, a notebook dropped by a rogue Shinigami death god.

Ghost In the Shell Included with a Prime membership

A female government cyber agent and the Internal Bureau of Investigations are hot on the trail of a "The Puppet Master"—a computer virus capable of invading cybernetic brains and altering its victim's memory.

Inuyasha Included with a Prime membership

Kagome Higurashi, an average ninth grader, gets pulled into an ancient well by a demon, bringing her 500 years in the past to a feudal era. There she meets Inuyasha, a half-demon who seeks the Shikon Jewel to make himself a full-fledged demon. With Inuyasha and new friends, Kagome's search for the Jewel of Four Souls begins...

Hunter x Hunter Included with a Prime membership

Gon’s search for his father continues, taking him and Killua down a dangerous path toward an enemy that’s unlike anything they’ve faced before.

Attack on Titan Available to rent or buy

From the director of Death Note comes Attack on Titan. Many years ago, humanity was forced to retreat behind the towering walls of a fortified city to escape the massive, man-eating Titans that roamed the land outside their fortress. This is their story.

Your Name. Available to rent or buy

Two strangers find themselves linked in a bizarre way. When a connection forms, will distance be the only thing to keep them apart?

My Hero Academia: World Heroes’ Mission Available to rent or buy

Japan’s greatest heroes must track down the mastermind behind a deadly chemical attack.



Amazon Games

BLUE PROTOCOL BLUE PROTOCOL is an upcoming free-to-play online action RPG featuring dynamic combat, customizable characters, and an epic storyline where you become the hero of your own anime adventure. Coming to PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC in 2024, BLUE PROTOCOL features a stunning world with an engrossing story and a compelling cast of characters, with gameplay that is easy to learn while offering a level of depth that caters to experts.

Amazon Freevee

Yu-Gi-Oh! (Series) Yu-Gi-Oh! follows the adventures of high school student Yugi, who has a magical secret that comes to life when he plays his favorite card game: “Duel Monsters.”

Yu-Gi-Oh! The Movie In Yu-Gi-Oh! The Movie, a heroic Yugi squares off against archrival Kaiba in an adventure made even more dangerous when the imaginary monsters in their playing cards become ferociously real, and an old evil enters the fray. Who will win this ultimate smackdown? Whether you're a novice Duelist or a professional, you'll want to watch and find out!

Yu-Gi-Oh! GX Set several years after the previous Yu-Gi-Oh! series, GX follows a new generation of Duelists at the prestigious Duel Academy, a highly competitive boarding school where pencils and books have been replaced by Duel Disks and monster cards! Still, it's not just about making the grade for these up-and-coming students—it's about becoming the next King of Games!

Project A-ko Superhuman high schooler A-ko must set aside her rivalry with her genius classmate, B-ko, to save Earth from evil alien invaders.

07 Ghost In this sci-fi anime saga, a combat slave forced to kill criminals becomes the star pupil at Barsburg Empire Military Academy.



Prime Reading

All the best new books available to Kindle Unlimited members Explore the latest releases and enjoy popular books and authors right now with Kindle Unlimited, our binge-worthy literary subscription service that offers unlimited reading and listening. Read more

Fairy Tail Vol. 1 Cute girl wizard Lucy wants to join the Fairy Tail, a club for the most powerful wizards. But instead, her ambitions land her in the clutches of a gang of unsavory pirates led by a devious magician. Her only hope is Natsu, a strange boy she happens to meet on her travels. Natsu's not your typical hero—he gets motion sickness, eats like a pig, and his best friend is a talking cat. With friends like this, is Lucy better off with her enemies?

Attack on Titan Vol. 1 In this post-apocalyptic sci-fi story, humanity has been devastated by the bizarre, giant humanoids known as the Titans. Little is known about where they came from, or why they are bent on consuming mankind. Seemingly unintelligent, they have roamed the world for years, killing everyone they see. For the past century, what's left of man has hidden in a giant, three-walled city. People believe their 100-meter-high walls will protect them from the Titans, but the sudden appearance of an immense Titan is about to change everything.

Learn more about Prime Video, Prime Gaming, and Prime Reading today, and sign up or start a free trial of Amazon Prime.