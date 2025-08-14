Inspired by the real-life band of the same name, The Runarounds follows five recent high school graduates chasing their dreams of musical stardom in Wilmington, North Carolina.
This coming-of-age story musical drama from Outer Banks creator Jonas Pate features a cast of musicians and premieres exclusively on Prime Video on September 1.
How to watch ‘The Runarounds’
The Runarounds will be available to stream exclusively on Prime Video on September 1. All eight episodes will drop at once.
Prime Video is included with an Amazon Prime membership, which costs $14.99 per month or $139 per year. Discounted memberships are available for young adults and qualifying government assistance recipients.
Prime Video is available to stream the series on hundreds of compatible devices including smartphones, tablets, set-top boxes, game consoles, and smart TVs. Download episodes for offline viewing on iOS, Android, and Fire devices.
What is the plot of ‘The Runarounds’?
The Runarounds is based on the true story of the Runarounds band. It follows five kids from Wilmington, North Carolina, who form a rock band the summer after their high school graduation. United by their passion for music and dreams of fame, they navigate love, rivalry, and self-discovery while pursuing their big break.
The series also features original songs from the cast's real-life band, including lead singles "Funny How The Universe Works" and "Senior Year."
Who is in the cast of ‘The Runarounds’?
The Runarounds stars William Lipton (Alex Rider) as lead singer Jack and Axel Ellis (Dead Boy Detectives) as guitarist Ryan. The rest of the cast includes Jeremy Yun as bassist Mike, Zendé Murdock as drummer Taylor, and Jesse Golliher as keyboardist Sam. Lilah Pate, Maximo Salas, Kelley Pereira, and Marley Aliah play supporting roles.
What else can I watch on Prime Video?
Prime Video offers thousands of movies, series, and more.
For similar coming-of-age stories, check out The Summer I Turned Pretty, Dear Zoe, and We Were Liars. Other music dramas to watch include Daisy Jones & The Six, Music Within, and Music. There are plenty of other Amazon Original series as well, like The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, Fallout, The Boys, and Reacher.
Members can also stream programming from partners such as Apple TV+, HBO Max, Crunchyroll, and MGM+ via Prime Video add-on subscriptions, as well as more than 500 free ad-supported (FAST) Channels.
