James Cameron is back with another installment in the Avatar franchise. But before you check out Avatar: Fire and Ash, you can return to the world of Pandora on Prime Video.
The first two Avatar films are both available to watch on Prime Video, featuring your favorite humans and Na'vi.
Here’s how to watch the Avatar films on Prime Video.
Which 'Avatar' movies are available on Prime Video?
Prime Video is included with an Amazon Prime membership, which costs $14.99 monthly or $139 annually. Discounted memberships are also available for young adults and qualifying government assistance recipients at 50% off.
You don’t need a Prime membership to buy or rent movies on Prime Video, but you can try Prime for free with a 30-day trial.
Prime Video is available on hundreds of compatible devices. Stream from the web or using the Prime Video app on your smartphone, tablet, set-top box, game console, or select smart TVs. Prime Video content can also be downloaded for offline viewing on iOS, Android, and Fire devices.
‘Avatar’ (2009)
In 2154, the U.S. military mines a valuable mineral from a distant world called Pandora. A paraplegic ex-Marine becomes an Avatar for Pandora, but when he sparks a romance with a a female Na'vi, he finds himself at the center of a war for control of Pandora.
Cast: Sam Worthington, Zoë Saldana, Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, Michelle Rodriguez, Giovanni Ribisi, Joel David Moore, CCH Pounder
‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ (2022)
Set a decade plus after events of the first film, this breathtaking movie tells the story of the Sully family and introduces audiences to the majestic ocean tulkun.
Cast: Sam Worthington, Zoë Saldana, Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, Kate Winslet, Vin Diesel, Brendan Fraser, Michelle Yeoh
What else can I watch on Prime Video?
Prime Video is home to a huge catalog of other movies, series, live sports and more across multiple genres.
You can check out other James Cameron movies like The Terminator, The Abyss, and Titanic, or watch Amazon Originals such as The Summer I Turned Pretty, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, Fallout, Reacher, The Boys, and more.
Members can also stream programming from partners such as Apple TV, HBO Max, Crunchyroll, MGM+, Peacock Premium Plus, and FOX One via Prime Video subscriptions, as well as more than 800 free ad-supported (FAST) Channels.
