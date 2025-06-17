Key takeaways
- 18-to-24-year-olds can join the newly enhanced membership for $7.49 a month or $69 per year.
- Offers include exclusive drops, 5% cash back savings on popular categories for a limited time, and more.
- Eligible new members can try Prime for Young Adults for six months for $0.
With all new 5% cash back savings on popular categories that members can enjoy for a limited time, game-changing double (sometimes triple!) cash back days, exclusive drops, special Prime Day offers, and more—Prime for Young Adults comes with all of the beloved benefits of Prime at only 50% of the cost. This combines savings, convenience, and entertainment all in one membership—at a price point designed for those stepping into adulthood. For just $7.49 a month or $69 per year, these members also get exclusive perks including the all-new everyday 5% cash back on everyone’s favorites, as well as surprise-and-delight experiences. This always-active calendar of exclusives is only one of the ways Prime for Young Adults delivers for members year-round.
And during Prime Day this July 8-11, members get even more exclusive savings with 10% cash back on popular categories during the event. That’s double the new limited time 5% cash back offer so members can stack these savings on top of Prime Day deals this year. Personalized for the everyday and the extraordinary, Prime for Young Adults maximizes what members can get from a Prime membership.
“We’re always looking for ways to make the incredible value of Prime more affordable, accessible, and fun,” said Jamil Ghani, worldwide vice president of Amazon Prime. “Whether someone is beginning their first job, moving into their first apartment or college dorm, or taking time to decide what's next, the new Prime for Young Adults membership helps members save money, save time, and make the most of this important life stage.”
- Everyday cash back savings to level up spending power: For a limited time, Prime for Young Adults members can now earn 5% cash back for a limited time on beauty, apparel, electronics, and personal care purchases—categories that matter most to young adults.
- Prime Day amplified: During Prime Day, Prime for Young Adults members receive 10% cash back in those same popular categories—double the everyday 5% cash back savings. Prime for Young Adults members win big during Prime Day 2025 when they stack these savings with Prime Day deals.
- Enhanced benefits with every drop: Members will also soon get a line-up of just-for-them exclusive surprise and delight experiences, double or triple cash back boosters on popular brands, and special deals throughout the year.
- All of Prime, all of the time: Get Amazon’s faster-than-ever, free delivery on tens of millions of items with Same-Day or One-Day Delivery, right to the door. Plus, members get access to a vast collection of high-quality programming to browse and stream via Prime Video, inclusive of award-winning Amazon Originals, premium channels, and live sports.
- More than just an enhanced shopping experience: Prime for Young Adults brings all entertainment needs together in one place, giving members access to streaming movies, series, live sports, music, books, games, and unlimited photo storage with Amazon Photos. Members get ultimate access to Amazon Originals like Fallout and Reacher on Prime Video, ad-free listening on 100 million songs and podcasts through Amazon Music, thousands of books and comics, and free games with Prime Gaming, including a free Twitch channel subscription.
- Late-night and everyday cravings, deliciously delivered: Members can indulge by ordering from their favorite guilty-pleasure restaurants with free Grubhub+ as a part of the membership—that’s a $120 annual value—including $0 in delivery fees on eligible orders. And from now until Prime Day begins, members can satisfy all of their food cravings with an exclusive Grubhub+ offer with the code “PRIME10,” saving $10 on a Grubhub+ delivery order over $20.
- Elevated wanderlust: Hitting the road this summer? Prime members can score $1 off per gallon on one fuel purchase up to 35 gallons during the Fourth of July weekend (July 3 to 6) at more than 7,500 bp, Amoco, and participating ampm locations. That’s not all—every day, Prime members can save $0.10 per gallon, if purchasing at participating locations.
Try Prime for Young Adults for six months for $0
Eligible Prime for Young Adults members receive a six-month trial for $0, and then just pay $7.49 per month—getting all the benefits of Prime at 50% of the cost, plus exclusive perks designed specifically for young adults. Verification is simple—customers just need to share their driver's license, passport, or identity card to confirm their age. Higher-education students enrolled in a two- or four-year college can sign up by sharing their .edu email address. Learn more at amazon.com/youngadult.
