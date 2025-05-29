One of the best perks of an Amazon Prime membership is its massive streaming library: everything from acclaimed Amazon MGM Studios films and series to live sports and more on Prime Video.
See what’s being added to Prime Video in June:
Spotlight: ‘Deep Cover’
On June 12, check out this fast-paced action comedy starring Bryce Dallas Howard as Kat, an improv instructor beginning to question if she’s missed her chance at success. When an undercover cop (Sean Bean) offers her the role of a lifetime, she recruits two students (Orlando Bloom and Nick Mohammed) to infiltrate London’s gangland by impersonating dangerous criminals.
More Amazon Originals
‘American Thunder: NASCAR to Le Mans’
June 12. The feature-length documentary chronicles NASCAR’s special entry at Le Mans, one of the crown jewels of international motorsports. For the race’s 100th anniversary in 2023, NASCAR was invited to bring the Chevrolet Camaro to compete against the futuristic Ferrari and Porsche stereotypes for the grueling 24-hour challenge.
‘ROMCON: Who the F*** Is Jason Porter?’
June 13. This chilling two-part documentary exposes the dark side of dating in Toronto. When successful real estate broker Heather Rovet fell for charismatic handyman Jace, she believed their three-year relationship was perfect—until a shocking discovery revealed her lover was actually Jason Porter, a convicted criminal with a history of romantic deception.
‘The Chosen: Last Supper’
June 15. In the fifth season of The Chosen, while religious leaders scramble to silence his growing influence, Jesus (Jonathan Roumie) shares one last meal with his closest followers. The latest eight episodes of the global phenomenon The Chosen roll out in three parts over three weeks.
‘We Were Liars’
June 18. Based on E. Lockhart’s best-selling novel, We Were Liars follows Cadence Sinclair Eastman (Emily Alyn Lind) and her friends during their summer escapades on her grandfather’s New England private island. After a mysterious accident changes Cadence’s life forever, everybody—including her tight-knit circle—seems to have something to hide.
‘Head Over Heels’
June 23. In this fantasy romance series, Park Seong-A (Cho Yi-hyun), a student by day and a shamaness by night, feels stuck in a rut until she meets handsome but unlucky Bae Gyeon-U (Choo Young-woo), whose imminent death she can sense. After falling for the transfer student, Seong-A vows to save his life in episodes that will release weekly.
‘Countdown’
June 25. In this new series, Jensen Ackles (The Boys) plays LAPD detective Mark Meachum, who is recruited to a secret task force to investigate the murder of a Homeland Security officer in broad daylight. Three episodes will debut before weekly episodes roll out until the September 3 finale.
‘Infiltrada en el búnker’
June 27. Pablo de la Chica directs this documentary thriller, which is produced from hundreds of hours of hidden camera footage that reveals serious cases of abuse. Carlota Saorsa’s undercover investigation sheds light on an inescapable social debate: the use of animals in scientific experimentation.
‘Marry My Husband’
June 27. Misa (Fuka Koshiba), who has always taken a back seat in her life in service to others, is mysteriously granted a second chance after her husband and best friend betray her. Traveling back in time by a decade, Misa sheds her overly accommodating persona to become the protagonist of her own story.
- Sun June 1 at 6:30 p.m. ET: Nashville Superspeedway
- Sun June 8 at 1:30 p.m. ET: Michigan International Speedway
- Sun June 15 at 2 p.m. ET: Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez in Mexico City
- Sun June 22 at 1:30 p.m. ET: Pocono Raceway in Pennsylvania
- Wed June 4 at 7:05 p.m. ET: Cleveland Guardians
- Wed June 11 at 7:40 p.m. ET: Kansas City Royals
- Wed June 18 at 7:05 p.m. ET: Los Angeles Angels
- Wed June 25 at 7:10 p.m. ET: Cincinnati Reds
- Fri June 6 at 10 p.m. ET: San Diego Wave vs. Seattle Reign
- Fri June 13 at 10 p.m. ET: Bay FC vs. Orlando Pride
- Fri June 20 at 8 p.m. ET: KC Current vs. Angel City FC
- Fri June 6 at 9 p.m. ET: Allycia Hellen Rodrigues vs. Shir Cohen
- Thu June 5 at 7:30 p.m. ET: New York Liberty at Washington Mystics
- Thu June 5 at 10 p.m. ET: Golden State Valkyries at Phoenix Mercury
- Thu June 19 at 7 p.m. ET: Phoenix Mercury at New York Liberty
- Thu June 19 at 10 p.m. ET: Indiana Fever at Golden State Valkyries
- Thu June 26 at 7 p.m. ET: Los Angeles Sparks at Indiana Fever
- Thu June 26 at 10 p.m. ET: Washington Mystics at Las Vegas Aces
Music
June 5–8. Tune into performances, interviews, and behind-the-scenes reports at Primavera Sound in Barcelona, where artists like Charli xcx, Sabrina Carpenter, and Chappell Roan will perform at the Parc del Fòrum. The annual festival will be available to stream live once again on Prime Video and the Amazon Music channels on Twitch.
New episodes
Full list of what’s new
June 1
12 Angry Men (1957)
Annie (2014)
At First Sight (1999)
Bad Teacher (2011)
Benny & Joon (1993)
Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey (1991)
Bill & Ted Face the Music (2020)
Billy Madison (1995)
Bloodsport (1998)
Brokeback Mountain (2006)
Capote (2006)
Chips (2017)
Chitty Chitty Bang Bang (1968)
Cowboys & Aliens (2011)
Daddy Day Care (2003)
Dead Man Walking (1995)
Fled (1996)
Godzilla (2014)
Guns of the Magnificent Seven (1969)
Half Baked (1998)
Happy Feet (2006)
Happy Feet Two (2001)
Heartbreakers (2001)
Letters From Iwo Jima (2007)
Life (1999)
Masters of the Universe (1987)
Midnight Cowboy (1969)
Mississippi Burning (1989)
Moneyball (2011)
Nanny McPhee (2006)
Oblivion (2013)
Platoon (1987)
Pixels (2015)
Red Corner (1997)
Return of the Seven (1966)
Rings (2017)
Road House (1989)
Ronin (1998)
Serenity (2005)
Stargate (1994)
Some Like It Hot (1959)
The Birdcage (1996)
The Brothers (2001)
The Greatest Showman (2017)
The Magnificent Seven (1960)
The Perfect Guy (2015)
The Thomas Crown Affair (1999)
The Thomas Crown Affair (1968)
The Town That Dreaded Sundown (2014)
Twins (1988)
Valkyrie (2008)
White Chicks (2004)
June 29
Another Miss Oh S1 (2016)
Her Private Life S1 (2019)
Melting Me Softly S1 (2019)
Military Prosecutor Doberman S1 (2022)
Mouse S1 (2020)
The Heavenly Idol S1 (2023)
The Killer’s Shopping List S1 (2022)
Touch Your Heart S1 (2019)
