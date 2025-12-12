Sophie Turner stars in Steal, a smart thriller that transforms an ordinary workday into the crime of the century.
The six-episode series follows Zara (Turner), an everyday office worker whose routine day at Lochmill Capital—a pension fund investment company—spirals into chaos when violent thieves storm in with a shocking demand. What unfolds is a high-stakes game of cat and mouse as investigators race to uncover who would steal billions of pounds from ordinary people's pensions, and why.
Here’s everything you need to know about Steal and how to watch the series on Prime Video.
How to watch 'Steal' on Prime Video
All six episodes of Steal will be available to stream on January 21, 2026, on Prime Video, which is included with an Amazon Prime membership.
Who is in the cast of ‘Steal’?
In addition to Turner (Game of Thrones, The Staircase), Steal stars Jacob Fortune-Lloyd (Bodies, The Queen's Gambit) and Archie Madekwe (Saltburn, Gran Turismo).
What is 'Steal' about?
The series opens on what seems like a typical workday at Lochmill Capital, a pension fund investment company where Zara (Turner) works alongside her friend Luke (Madekwe). Their routine is violently upended when a gang of armed thieves bursts into the office, taking employees hostage and forcing Zara and Luke to execute their demands. What initially appears to be a straightforward robbery quickly reveals itself as something far more complex and sinister.
As the heist unfolds, the stakes escalate. The thieves aren't just after money—they're targeting the pensions of ordinary people.
Enter Detective Chief Inspector Rhys (Fortune-Lloyd), a determined detective tasked with unraveling the conspiracy. But Rhys brings his own complications to the investigation. As a recently relapsed gambling addict struggling with his own money problems, he must navigate the case while keeping his personal demons at bay.
