These 25 stocking stuffers under $15 range from educational science kits to high-quality socks, offering variety for every person on your list.
Prime members can complete last-minute shopping with confidence, thanks to unlimited free delivery on millions of items.
Unique gifts like a Stranger Things dishwasher sign and dinosaur hairbrush prove that affordability and creativity go hand in hand.
LEGO DOTS
Feed your kid’s love of creative DIY with this bag of extra LEGO DOTS tiles. This add-on set comes with 79 tiles in 4 colors, 20 opalescent glitter tiles, and 10 out of a possible 16 decorated emoticon tiles. Shop the item.
Give someone in your life the gift of flavor this holiday season. This adorable Lip Smacker carrot-shaped lip balm is fun and deliriously delicious with its sweet carrot cake flavor. It’s also made with the moisturizing nutrients that lips love and creates a pretty gloss finish. Shop the item.
Want to buy a fun stocking stuffer the whole family can benefit from? Look no further than this Stranger Things magnetic dishwasher plaque that will signal to your household whether or not any unwanted entities have been cleaned from your dishes. Shop the item.
If someone in your life has a birthday coming up, add a hilarious twist to their celebration with Genuine Fred’s Pickle Party candles. They’re fun and functional and will be sure to get some laughs. Shop the item.
Everyone knows someone who always forgets their passwords. The Taja password keeper book offers a safe place to keep all passwords written down in one place, where no hacker can reach. Shop the item.
Convert any kitchen into a science lab with this 4M chemistry experiment kit, featuring six exciting experiments that use common household ingredients. It’s fun, educational, and is recommended for ages 8 years and up. Shop the item.
Elevate sushi night for your kids with a pair of animal-themed chomping chopsticks from Genuine Fred. Not only do they open and close the animal’s mouth as you squeeze the easy-to-use chopsticks, but they’re also made from food-safe ABS. Shop the item.
Gift the gift of a Gabire silk pillowcase this year. It’s made of mulberry silk on both sides, which is soft, smooth, breathable, cool, skin-friendly—and can even prevent acne and wrinkles and create a good sleeping environment. Shop the item.
This daily desk plaque can help bring a little humor to work and help anyone show off their witty side. The desktop flip book contains 50 titles and phrases—including "genius at work," "ask me about my cats," "works for tacos," "bless this mess," and "everyday is casual Friday"—so there is always one to fit the vibe. Shop the item.
Grab a set of six retro vinyl record coasters, complete with a vinyl player holder, for the music lover on your list. They’re funny, creative, and functional. Shop the item.
Say goodbye to messy hair with this playful Genuine Fred Bonehead comb and brush set. The two-sided folding brush is perfect for dinosaur lovers. Shop the item.
This L.O.L. Surprise Baby Sister doll is dressed in a beautiful tail to instantly transform her into an adorable mermaid. When you dip it in ice water, it’ll reveal a gorgeous color change. Shop the item.
Perfect for gatherings with friends or family, this Dutch Blitz game ensures fun-filled nights and keeps both kids and adults entertained for hours. Shop the item.
Any gamer would be thrilled with this Hallmark video game controller tree ornament, featuring the iconic design of the classic Sony PlayStation controller. Shop the item.
Get a few laughs with this dumpster fire desk caddy, complete with over 100 flame notecards and compartments for pens and pencils. It’s even engineered in a clever cube shape for easy assembly. Shop the item.
Give the gift of hydrated skin this season. This TONYMOLY hydrating Korean face mask with strawberry extract and vitamin C comes in the form of a biodegradable Tencel sheet and can help brighten and moisturize skin. Shop the item.
Bring some humor to the kitchen with this hilarious witch spoon holder from OTOTO. Made of food grade silicone and BPA free, this heat resistant spoon rest will be useful for more convenient serving and meal prep. Shop the item.
This tic tac toe game offers countless hours of a classic game the whole family can enjoy—even kids. Crafted from high-quality wood, this mini game set is built to last. Shop the item.
Grab a 25-in-1 home repair tool kit for the DIY enthusiast in your life. It’s compact yet comprehensive, with 24 high-quality bits (Phillips, Torx, Hex, flat, and more), making it the perfect mini screwdriver set for anyone’s toolkit. Shop the item.
If you’ve got a bookworm in the family, we’ve got the perfect stocking stuffer idea. This 12 LED rechargeable clip-on book light features 5 colors and brightness levels, and offers up to 100 hours of runtime. Shop the item.
Make tea time more fun with Baby Nessie, the adorable dinosaur tea infuser for loose tea leaves. Made by OTOTO, this tea infuser spoon will make an amazing (and useful) gift for tea lovers. Shop the item.
Grab a bottle of THEMANCODE sea salt hair spray, which is said to create instant beach waves anywhere while enhancing texture and boosting volume. It’s infused with Dead Sea salt, aloe vera, and marine extracts like kelp and red algae. Shop the item.
This DIY light-up string-art star lantern kit is perfect for any craft-loving creative kid. After inflating the star balloon, soaking the string in the special glue, wrapping it around the star, and removing the balloon, you’re left with a beautiful 3D string star lantern. Shop the item.
Enjoy the Good Luck Sock Men's Lobsters & Crabs Crew Socks with reinforced heel and toe areas provide extra cushioning and protection. Shop the item.
This 4-in-1 fidget spinner features 72 magnets (eight embedded in each block), allowing anyone to create over 100 different fidget spinner shapes. Rotation is smooth with a stainless steel bearing—and the durable plastic and smooth surface ensures safety and comfort. Shop the item.
