Key takeaways
- Over a million items are available for sale in Haul that are priced under $10, with many under $5.
- In 12 months, Haul has expanded from a U.S.- and mobile-only experience into a global ultra-low price shopping destination.
- We’ve expanded our product selection by nearly 400% and enhanced our shopping experience with new features like integrated Amazon Live content.
We just celebrated the 25th anniversary of independent sellers selling in Amazon’s store, and it’s been so exciting to see first-hand what's possible in retail when we partner together to provide customers with incredible selection, value, and convenience. We continue to innovate on how we work with our selling partners to delight customers and so we’re also excited to celebrate the one-year anniversary of the launch of Amazon Haul—a fun, new shopping experience that provides customers with ultra-low prices across a wide selection of products.
When we launched Amazon Haul, we weren't just building another way to shop. We were reinventing how customers purchase ultra-low-priced products in a trustworthy shopping experience. We asked ourselves: How can we invent new capabilities for our selling partners that allow us to delight customers with a wide selection of products at fantastic, low prices? And how can this include everything from hidden treasures to clearance-like discounts on branded products? The answer became Haul—and today, I’m thrilled to share that in just 12 months, Haul has achieved incredible momentum, expanding from a U.S.- and mobile-only experience into a global ultra-low-price shopping destination delivering great value to customers across the world.
Since Haul's launch, we’ve expanded our product selection by nearly 400%, enhanced our shopping experience with significantly improved personalization and new features like integrated Amazon Live content, and continued to bring in even more low-priced products. Amazon Haul offers incredible value across a ton of popular product categories. We currently have over a million items available for sale in Haul that are priced under $10, with many under $5.
Amazon Haul's ultra-low-price selection continues to expand rapidly for customers—this includes adding many new product categories such as toys, electronics, and beauty products. Just like the rest of Amazon Haul, products in these new categories also have ultra-low prices and we’ve had a huge growth in items priced under $3. This explosive selection growth across both new categories and ultra-low price tiers has contributed to the accelerating number of customer visits to Amazon Haul—in fact, they’ve tripled since June, proving that customers love when you combine great selection with incredible prices.
While Amazon Haul started as a U.S.-only shopping experience, it has quickly expanded to serve customers in 25 locations, with plans for continued expansion in 2026. Amazon Haul now serves customers in Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Spain, and the UK, and through the Amazon Bazaar brand in Mexico, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates. We also recently launched a standalone Amazon Bazaar app in 14 locations including Argentina, Bahrain, Costa Rica, the Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Hong Kong, Jamaica, Kuwait, Nigeria, Oman, Peru, the Philippines, Qatar, and Taiwan.
To mark Haul’s first anniversary, we're hosting a global celebration from November 10-11, featuring crazy-low $1 deals across apparel, beauty, electronics, home, and many other items, plus exclusive $0.11 hidden treasures on select items. This event represents everything Haul stands for—incredible value from ultra-low prices to a fun shopping experience, while giving customers an early start to their holiday shopping.
I’m pleased to share that, with the amazing momentum we’re seeing in the Haul experience, we’re removing the “beta” designation on the experience globally. We’ll continue to invent new features and evolve Haul as we work to further delight customers and expand to even more new regions. We look forward to continuing to bring customers an innovative experience that they love while also driving exciting business value for our selling partners.
I invite you to explore Haul today and see for yourself how we're redefining what's possible in this fun new shopping experience. There are some exciting $1—and even $0.11—products waiting to join your Haul.