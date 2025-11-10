We just celebrated the 25

anniversary of independent sellers selling in Amazon’s store, and it’s been so exciting to see first-hand what's possible in retail when we partner together to provide customers with incredible selection, value, and convenience. We continue to innovate on how we work with our selling partners to delight customers and so we’re also excited to celebrate the one-year anniversary of the

launch of Amazon Haul

—a fun, new shopping experience that provides customers with ultra-low prices across a wide selection of products.