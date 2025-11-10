Since launching in the U.S., Amazon Haul has expanded to serve customers in 25 countries and regions.

Amazon Haul

has its own shopping experience, search, cart, and checkout so customers can build up a great Haul of items at low prices. Customers can enjoy even more savings when they add more items to a single order with 5% off orders $50 and over, and 10% off orders $75 or more. Orders of $25 or more qualify for free delivery, with a $3.99 fee on orders under $25.