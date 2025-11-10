Key takeaways
- Amazon Haul's special two-day shopping event features tens of thousands of items priced at just $1 on day one and exclusive $0.11 hidden treasures on day two across popular categories.
- With over one million items under $10, Amazon Haul offers additional savings when you purchase a larger Haul—with free delivery on orders of $25 or more, 5% off orders over $50, and 10% off orders over $75.
- Now available in 25 countries and regions, Amazon Haul provides customers a dedicated shopping experience with ultra-low prices, giving shoppers an early opportunity for holiday savings.
One year ago, we introduced Amazon Haul with a simple mission: reinventing how customers purchase ultra-low-priced products, and offering a fun, easy, and convenient shopping experience for customers who love discovering great products at fantastic, low prices. Today, as we celebrate Haul's first anniversary, we're hosting our biggest shopping celebration yet—giving customers a head start on holiday shopping with some of the most incredible deals we have ever offered.
Our celebration sale, happening November 10-11, showcases the incredible breadth of Amazon Haul’s wide selection of low-priced items. Customers can discover amazing $1 and $0.11 deals across tons of popular categories, packed with tens of thousands of crazy low-priced options:
- Apparel & Fashion—clothing, accessories, and footwear, like fashion T-shirts, dresses, and crew socks
- Home & Garden—from décor and organization to kitchen essentials and outdoor items, like tablecloths, throw pillows, and towel sets
- Jewelry & Accessories—fashion jewelry, watches, and personal accessories, like charms, rings, and pendant necklaces
- Health & Household—everyday essentials and health products, like blankets, storage, and cleaning brushes
- Beauty & Personal Care—skincare, makeup, hair care, and wellness products, like cosmetic bags, nail art, and hair accessories
- Electronics & Tech—accessories, gadgets, and consumer electronics, like cell phone cases, smart watch bands, HDMI cables, and cord organizers
- Toys & Games—options for kids, from educational toys to entertainment, like figurines, decorative stickers, and children’s party supplies
With over 1 million items under $10 and many under $5, our anniversary celebration gives customers unprecedented access to ultra-low prices across every category they shop. Haul's anniversary celebration means you do not have to wait to start your holiday savings. These deals give you the perfect opportunity to get a head start on holiday shopping with crazy low prices available right now.
Everything you need to know about Amazon Haul
Since launching in the U.S., Amazon Haul has expanded to serve customers in 25 countries and regions. Amazon Haul has its own shopping experience, search, cart, and checkout so customers can build up a great Haul of items at low prices. Customers can enjoy even more savings when they add more items to a single order with 5% off orders $50 and over, and 10% off orders $75 or more. Orders of $25 or more qualify for free delivery, with a $3.99 fee on orders under $25.
Whether customers are looking for everyday essentials, trying something new, or getting a jump on holiday shopping without breaking the budget, Haul has become the place where a wide selection of products meets fantastic, low prices.
Customers can find Amazon Haul in the Amazon Shopping app by searching “Haul” in the search bar, navigating to Amazon Haul from the main menu icon, or by going to amazon.com/haul. For any item a customer chooses not to keep, we offer free returns on all Amazon Haul purchases over $3.00 within 15 days of delivery and provide customers with convenient and hassle-free returns including at more than 8,000 drop-off locations across the U.S. including Amazon Fresh, Whole Foods Markets, UPS, Kohl’s, and Staples.
Amazon screens the products sellers offer in Haul, so customers can be confident they will receive products that are safe, authentic, and compliant with applicable regulations. All items available in Amazon Haul are covered by Amazon’s longstanding A-to-z Guarantee, where applicable. The A-to-z Guarantee protects customers when they buy any item in our store and covers product condition, including if the item is damaged, defective, or not as described.
We invite you to join our anniversary celebration from November 10-11 and discover why millions of customers have made Haul their destination for ultra-low-price shopping.