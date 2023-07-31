Amazon's workplace culture
Amazon’s culture of innovation and scale powers world-changing ideas and creates a safe, inclusive environment that allows employees to do their best work.
Techniques to help you develop your professional skills, become a better leader, transition roles, and more.
Amazon offers health care starting on day one of employment, along with mental health, advanced cancer care, and 24/7 access to medical advice.
The safety of our employees is our top priority, and we wanted to share an update on our programs and progress. We have made, and continue to make, significant investments to ensure our workspaces are safe and improve safety outcomes for our employees.
Get an exclusive look at some of the features that make Amazon’s headquarters unique, including a living wall in the lobby and a room inspired by Harry Potter.
These new benefits, under Amazon’s FamilyFlex program, are aimed at helping employees and family members achieve personal and professional success.
For the 2nd year in a row, Amazon earns top score of 100 on the Disability Equality Index based on culture, leadership, access, and employment practices.
Customers can pick up packages when it makes sense for them.
Josh Miele, a principal accessibility researcher on Amazon's Devices team shares how he’s helping make devices more inclusive for people with disabilities.
From exclusive discounts to specialty cancer benefits, here are some unique benefits you may not know Amazon offers its employees.
From academia to Amazon, Justine Hastings shares 5 lessons she’s learned from leading in a traditionally male-dominated field.
Amazon Community Engagement Manager, Keri Pravitz, shares five tips to support your community.
Amazon signs the Working with Cancer pledge, further committing to a supportive culture for employees and family members.
750,000 Amazon robots are doing the heavy lifting for our employees so they can deliver for customers. With the latest in AI, our technology makes our sites safer and enables employee upskilling.
Amazon leaders share lessons they’ve learned that can help you thrive and grow in your career.
‘From talent development and community engagement to product development and supplier partnerships, we’re striving for inclusive experiences everywhere.’
The company is also working toward a goal to provide training for 10,000 Ukrainians through the ITSkills4U program by AWS.
Join employees, community members, and government officials as they tour the HQ2 offices and amenities that are now open for the neighborhood to enjoy.
Hear from Von Collins, senior program manager in the LGBTQIA+ office under Amazon's Global Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion team.
Air conditioning, plenty of rest time as well as best-in-class Amazon technology, amenities and preventative measures help keep employees and drivers safe.
Geraldine Leirós Martinez shares the most important leadership qualities she's developed as general manager at Madrid's largest fulfillment center.
Amazon’s Vice President of Last Mile Delivery and Technology, Beryl Tomay, shares her favorite tips after 18 years at the company.
Take a look inside the Amazon Spheres as we celebrate their fifth anniversary at Amazon's Puget Sound headquarters.
Amazon’s culture of inclusion is reinforced within our 16 Leadership Principles, which remind team members to seek diverse perspectives, learn and be curious, and earn trust.
Follow Amazon employees on a tour of some of the unique spaces and features inside Merlin, the first building to open its doors at our second headquarters.
Amazon joined forces with the Gary Sinise Foundation, wear blue: run to remember, and other organizations this Memorial Day.
On a recent visit to Japan, CEO of Amazon Stores, Doug Herrington, met with teams to share his thoughts on innovation and teamwork at the company.
Claire Peters started out as a grocery store cashier. Now she's the worldwide vice president of Amazon Fresh. Here are the lessons she learned along the way.
Amazon opened the first phase of its second headquarters in Arlington, Virginia, on May 22. See the first photos from inside.
How much does Amazon love dogs? Just ask one of the 10,000 pups that “work” here.
This Mother’s Day, Amazon is celebrating moms who are taking on new careers and opportunities through our upskilling programs.